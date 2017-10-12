one interesting bit from chalmer re recruitment. 'we're at 18 from a planned roster of 30' we've got 14 confirmed plus smith, hallas and Gibson assumed to be staying leaving one unknown. so maybe someone to announce tonight. James Harrison?.
mat wrote:
Matty Storton is the other one named that hadn't been previously said.
