WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rimmer At The Fans Forum

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Rimmer At The Fans Forum

Post a reply
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:30 pm
Frank Whitcombe User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 391
Is it okay to boo Rimmer?!
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:38 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27381
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
C1 next year lads as expected by all bar the tinfoil hat wearers.

Updates via Aaron Bower on twitter.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:42 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2176
Location: Bradford
The other thing that the Bulls & RFL are doing jointly is the tribunal. So maybe Rimmer is here to reassure us about it? And to calm down?
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:49 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2176
Location: Bradford
350 tickets sold though. Not many clubs could do that for an end of season forum
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:51 pm
bullinenemyland User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1490
Bullseye wrote:
C1 next year lads as expected by all bar the tinfoil hat wearers.

Updates via Aaron Bower on twitter.


Really don't get this briefing the media before the fans. Everyone in room pretty much in the know now thanks to Parkers twitter feed.

What's wrong with press getting the info along with everyone that has taken time to come along?
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:01 pm
bullinenemyland User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1490
All set to go... not seen security at front near mic before. Ralph in his white chinos looking like he's off the France after this finishes!!!

Duffy introduces AC
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:02 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9154
Location: bradford
one interesting bit from chalmer re recruitment. 'we're at 18 from a planned roster of 30' we've got 14 confirmed plus smith, hallas and Gibson assumed to be staying leaving one unknown. so maybe someone to announce tonight. James Harrison?.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:06 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9154
Location: bradford
Gibson,hallas and smith now officially announced. 18th is Storton. had that been announced previously? .
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:07 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2834
Location: No longer Bradford
mat wrote:
one interesting bit from chalmer re recruitment. 'we're at 18 from a planned roster of 30' we've got 14 confirmed plus smith, hallas and Gibson assumed to be staying leaving one unknown. so maybe someone to announce tonight. James Harrison?.


Matty Storton is the other one named that hadn't been previously said.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:09 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2176
Location: Bradford
Robust defence of our position re the litigation.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bullinenemyland, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, dddooommm, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, Highlander, HiramC, jammle, le penguin, martinwildbull, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, roger daly, Smack him Jimmy, thepimp007, woolly07 and 249 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,649,0322,52676,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM