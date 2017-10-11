WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rimmer At The Fans Forum

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Rimmer At The Fans Forum

Post a reply
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 7:04 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 620
Location: Depends whose asking
Scarey71 wrote:
RR -'I am here to address the idea that you are the RFLs pets and let you know what we, your glorious leader's i.e. Me and Kim Jong Wood have in store for you know.

As you know you had a purple patch before easter where it appeared you were enjoying yourselves and we're keen to eradicate any chance of this. We know you bulls fans thrive on doom and misery so want to make sure you receive the season you want and deserve.

We've explored the possibility of a season in L1 and it appears you may have a decent chance of winning a game or two so we've redressed the balance.

Though you will remain in L1, your season will start immediately and your fixtures will be fulfilled again Aviva Premiership teams playing Union rules. As a League team you will naturally be restricted to 13 on field players but will be expected to compete in scrums and lineouts. Union points will be in place for the Aviva teams, League points for you.

We've managed to secure a great deal for you from the RFU, all games will be played away from Odsal, there will be a maximum of 100 bulls fans allowed per fixture (Mr Chalmers has graciously agreed to draw up a rota and the RFU aren't exactly strapped for cash, your usual crowds aren't necessary to prop them up) and the RFU have been magnanimous in honouring your customary -12 point status at the start of the season. You will appear in both league tables for maximum exposure and ridicule.

All your current players have been made redundant and you will have 7 days to assemble a squad once the best players have found alternative clubs.

You're gonna love it!'
:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

Hey how did you get a copy of Rimmers script for the forum!
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:25 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3090
fifty50 wrote:
So he will be at the Forum then.

Not signing for the Centurions is he?




Ha good one.

He's been to the coliseum today, yeah he's signing for Halifax as well
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:08 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1242
mat wrote:
This is bit I've always found odd. They thought we'd be able to overcome the 12 point deduction with the squad we had at the time but then they gave out dispensations to clubs wanting to sign our players ( albeit at the time redundant players) exempting them from both the quota and the salary cap meaning vast majority of better players were immediately picked off. If they had delayed decision to allow those exemptions by a week or two to allow new owners to sign up who they wanted we could have had a vaguely competitive squad and maybe overcome the 12 points.


Massively this in every which way shape and form. Probably the most reasoned post I’ve seen on the matter too. Rimmers appearance is making the cogs tick for sure
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bullseye, debaser, martinwildbull, Nothus, Rarebreed, scorchingdick, Spannerz, The Writer, thepimp007 and 213 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,6392,44276,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM