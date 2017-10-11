Smack him Jimmy

Scarey71 wrote: RR -'I am here to address the idea that you are the RFLs pets and let you know what we, your glorious leader's i.e. Me and Kim Jong Wood have in store for you know.



As you know you had a purple patch before easter where it appeared you were enjoying yourselves and we're keen to eradicate any chance of this. We know you bulls fans thrive on doom and misery so want to make sure you receive the season you want and deserve.



We've explored the possibility of a season in L1 and it appears you may have a decent chance of winning a game or two so we've redressed the balance.



Though you will remain in L1, your season will start immediately and your fixtures will be fulfilled again Aviva Premiership teams playing Union rules. As a League team you will naturally be restricted to 13 on field players but will be expected to compete in scrums and lineouts. Union points will be in place for the Aviva teams, League points for you.



We've managed to secure a great deal for you from the RFU, all games will be played away from Odsal, there will be a maximum of 100 bulls fans allowed per fixture (Mr Chalmers has graciously agreed to draw up a rota and the RFU aren't exactly strapped for cash, your usual crowds aren't necessary to prop them up) and the RFU have been magnanimous in honouring your customary -12 point status at the start of the season. You will appear in both league tables for maximum exposure and ridicule.



All your current players have been made redundant and you will have 7 days to assemble a squad once the best players have found alternative clubs.



You're gonna love it!'



