Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Since we technically didn't get liquidated only put in administration then we should have only been docked 6 points instead of 12. With those extra 6 points, we stay in the Championship on points different and Swinton go down (have a look), maybe that argument should come into play?

Not quite. The previous holding company BBN Ltd was put into creditors voluntary liquidation (CVL) in Feb 17. The process hasn't been finalised yet, but the situation certainly went further than just administration. You won't pin anything on Rimmer for that.The main gripe we should be focusing on is their decision to keep us in the championship. I believe at the time (maybe we can find direct quotes?) they claimed it would cause too much disruption to the fixtures. Whitehaven stated they were ready to take our place.I believe they also said that they made their decision based on the players we currently had in our squad at the time, thinking we would still be competitive in the championship. Of course in the weeks that followed we lost pretty much everyone and had to scrape together a squad from loan players and academy kids. For the RFL not to see the mass exodus coming is either incredibly stupid or completely naive. Maybe both.What theycome out and say, but we all know now to be the case, is that it was purely for financial reasons that we didn't start in C1. The chairmen from the other Champ clubs made it clear they needed us in their division and the RFL needed us for the Summer Bash. We (meaning the fans) were essentially milked as cash cows for a season while we watched our side full of 19 year olds get battered and bruised by fully grown men.Rimmer will never admit to this, obviously, but it might be nice to see him squirm a bit over it