Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:07 am
Bulliac wrote:
To be honest, I'm finding it impossible to find any (serious) reason why he, or any other RL official, would ever attend any individual clubs' fans' forum.
How can he say anything to one single club about anything? It doesn't make sense.
If he were to try and explain last year's -12 and no team, why, away from his own comfy office, would he try to explain the unexplainable - particularly in the home those most affected? It doesn't make sense.
Why would anyone, who's name is Mud and works for an organisation which is held in even lower regard even turn up in front of all those who deem him, and them, to be so inept? It doesn't make sense.
I hope he doesn't develop a cough and that the backdrop doesn't fall down - anyone bringing a P45?
Someone should give a P45 to Corbyn, but then again, to get a P45 you actually need to have worked.......
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:12 am
Is Rimmer aware of how loathed he is by Bulls fans, perhaps he thinks he's coming for a nice evening out?
Perhaps an RFL announcement will precede this event!
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:20 am
RR -'I am here to address the idea that you are the RFLs pets and let you know what we, your glorious leader's i.e. Me and Kim Jong Wood have in store for you know.
As you know you had a purple patch before easter where it appeared you were enjoying yourselves and we're keen to eradicate any chance of this. We know you bulls fans thrive on doom and misery so want to make sure you receive the season you want and deserve.
We've explored the possibility of a season in L1 and it appears you may have a decent chance of winning a game or two so we've redressed the balance.
Though you will remain in L1, your season will start immediately and your fixtures will be fulfilled again Aviva Premiership teams playing Union rules. As a League team you will naturally be restricted to 13 on field players but will be expected to compete in scrums and lineouts. Union points will be in place for the Aviva teams, League points for you.
We've managed to secure a great deal for you from the RFU, all games will be played away from Odsal, there will be a maximum of 100 bulls fans allowed per fixture (Mr Chalmers has graciously agreed to draw up a rota and the RFU aren't exactly strapped for cash, your usual crowds aren't necessary to prop them up) and the RFU have been magnanimous in honouring your customary -12 point status at the start of the season. You will appear in both league tables for maximum exposure and ridicule.
All your current players have been made redundant and you will have 7 days to assemble a squad once the best players have found alternative clubs.
You're gonna love it!'
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:21 am
There has been a certain thread running through events ever since the last administration, and picking out the conspiracy theories most relevant to this fans forum, they include
1. ChaLo got the gig as the RFLs placemen
2. RFL have a plan for developing Odsal including a new stadium which will give them access to that large chunk of the Sport England funding that can only be spent on 'infrastructure'
3. The plan includes cashing out Red Hall and RFL moving to new Odsal HQ
4. It was always understood privately that league position would not be important as nobody would be relegated due to restructure, which would explain why nobody has seemed that much bothered by it, contrary to what you'd expect
Interesting overall picture.
I'm sure it's all rubbish though
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:33 am
Since we technically didn't get liquidated only put in administration then we should have only been docked 6 points instead of 12. With those extra 6 points, we stay in the Championship on points different and Swinton go down (have a look), maybe that argument should come into play?
