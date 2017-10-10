Guess #1: Leon will announce he is making a comeback, Chalmers names him as Captain, Rimmer rounds it off by giving us a minus 12 point start in League one cos we're the RFL's pet.
Guess #2: Leon is there to sell his book, Chalmers is there to sell the Bulls, Rimmer is there to sell us down the road
Guess #3: Its a comedy sketch. Instead of an Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman walk into a bar; its a Bradford Lad, a Kiwi and a BarSteward walk into a club
Guess #4: AC announces Rimmer as the new co-owner of the Bulls, Leon is there to stop the fans attacking him
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, BD20Cougar, Bendybulls, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, debaser, Google [Bot], Highlander, martinwildbull, rugbyreddog, scorchingdick, Smack him Jimmy, tackler thommo and 171 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,002
|2,910
|76,293
|4,559
|SET
|