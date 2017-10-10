WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rimmer At The Fans Forum

Tue Oct 10, 2017 1:43 pm
I think both Duckman and paulwalker71 are on the right lines. It'll be nothing controversial.

I intend to ask Rimmer a question or two if I get chance. No way should he get an easy ride.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:00 pm
We've been drawn at random to play Leigh at the summer bash. Even though we are in a different division.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:43 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
We've been drawn at random to play Leigh at the summer bash. Even though we are in a different division.


Tue Oct 10, 2017 5:41 pm
And everyone else in champ 1 gets a bye while we are playing, guaranteeing them two points!
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:04 pm
Nah, Ralph is coming to explain the new qualification criteria for running the game. The clubs have voted to introduce an IQ test, and having clubbed together the incumbents scored 32 and so they are quietly confident of retaining their roles. It's not like the average man could score 100 or anything like that, so they should be safe...
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:17 pm
Guess #1: Leon will announce he is making a comeback, Chalmers names him as Captain, Rimmer rounds it off by giving us a minus 12 point start in League one cos we're the RFL's pet.

Guess #2: Leon is there to sell his book, Chalmers is there to sell the Bulls, Rimmer is there to sell us down the road

Guess #3: Its a comedy sketch. Instead of an Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman walk into a bar; its a Bradford Lad, a Kiwi and a BarSteward walk into a club

Guess #4: AC announces Rimmer as the new co-owner of the Bulls, Leon is there to stop the fans attacking him
