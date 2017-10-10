Post a reply



Fr13daY wrote: We're all over-thinking this. There will be a free buffet there.







I think we might have our winner I think we might have our winner RickyF1

Nothing of any excitement or interesting will be announced. Bull Mania

Ralph's got to have something positive to say otherwise he wouldn't be there like a lamb to the slaughter. He doesn't need to stand up in front of a load of people who hate him. My guess is he's going to tell us we're saved in the championship and hoping to be adored. Shows how out of touch the RFL are if they think it will be received positively. psychostring Strong-running second rower



I'm going to go with Leon as assistant coach or some other role within the club and Rimmer there to provide some explanation re why we are being kept in the Championship and why we've effectively just wasted a season.



It wouldn't surprise me if there is an announcement re league structure from the RFL in the next day or so before the forum and he is coming along to provide further info/answer questions as we could be one of the clubs most affected. Bullseye

Bull Mania wrote: Ralph's got to have something positive to say otherwise he wouldn't be there like a lamb to the slaughter. He doesn't need to stand up in front of a load of people who hate him. My guess is he's going to tell us we're saved in the championship and hoping to be adored. Shows how out of touch the RFL are if they think it will be received positively.





How would that news go down do you think? Some of the happy clappers will cheer no doubt but I’m a bit less enthusiastic. The RFL seem content to bend the rules when it comes to us and it leaves me wondering what the point of all the effort was last year if it was all pre-ordained. Some have suggested this could happen all along so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise. If this is announced what happens if we’re in the bottom 2 next year – would we be saved again?



How would that news go down do you think? Some of the happy clappers will cheer no doubt but I'm a bit less enthusiastic. The RFL seem content to bend the rules when it comes to us and it leaves me wondering what the point of all the effort was last year if it was all pre-ordained. Some have suggested this could happen all along so it wouldn't be much of a surprise. If this is announced what happens if we're in the bottom 2 next year – would we be saved again?

It'd leave me feeling a bit cynical about the game even though a season in C1 hardly fills me with enthusiasm.

Rimmer surely can't be there to announce a league restructure.

It wouldn't be right that the RFL would announce restructuring at one of the affected clubs forums, (even if it would confirm our position as the RFL favs)the only way that would make sense is if its like psychostring says and there is some other official news from the RFL prior to our forum and he's there to react to that. (whatever that is)



My guess is he'll say its as you were for this season regarding the 2018 league structure - with us firmly in League 1, apart from maybe 1 or 2 of the smaller league 1 clubs merging/disappearing.



Other than that he'll be there just to reassure us ahead the 2019 restructure and to answer questions about the last off season debacle. (Which he wont actually answer properly.) bullpower2014 Stevo's Armpit

Rimmer & Leon appearing is very interesting. Leon has been promoting his media/after dinner speaking gigs a lot, I can't see him coming back as a coach, no qualifications as far as I know.



Other guesses is that the RFL is spearheading a mental health/diversity approach to the game, that would fit in with Leon being there and with some of Leon's latest media work.



Rimmer must know he will be in for a torrid time, whatever he says hes onto a loser. Why RR and why now? Is big Nige in Aus for the WC already? he's still CEO of RL international fed



where do I get tickets??!? could be a fun evening! Bullmans Parade

Duckman wrote: Rimmer surely can't be there to announce a league restructure.

It wouldn't be right that the RFL would announce restructuring at one of the affected clubs forums, (even if it would confirm our position as the RFL favs)the only way that would make sense is if its like psychostring says and there is some other official news from the RFL prior to our forum and he's there to react to that. (whatever that is)



My guess is he'll say its as you were for this season regarding the 2018 league structure - with us firmly in League 1, apart from maybe 1 or 2 of the smaller league 1 clubs merging/disappearing.



Other than that he'll be there just to reassure us ahead the 2019 restructure and to answer questions about the last off season debacle. (Which he wont actually answer properly.)



The issue I have with this is that if it's "as you were" then £150 for 7 or 8 home games doesn't seem much, if any, kind of saving on just paying at the gate on match days - especially considering that's only the early bird price.

The issue I have with this is that if it's "as you were" then £150 for 7 or 8 home games doesn't seem much, if any, kind of saving on just paying at the gate on match days - especially considering that's only the early bird price.

Whereas there were several comments to the affect that there will be 13 home games next season, all be it just unconfirmed speculation at this stage.

Bullmans Parade wrote: The issue I have with this is that if it's "as you were" then £150 for 7 or 8 home games doesn't seem much, if any, kind of saving on just paying at the gate on match days - especially considering that's only the early bird price.

Whereas there were several comments to the affect that there will be 13 home games next season, all be it just unconfirmed speculation at this stage.



Well Im guessing a 14 team league 1 including us, with maybe a merger of 2 current L1 teams and a withdrawl of 1 current L1 team leading to a standard home and away fixture list, 1st goes up, then another 4, 6 or 8 playoff for a 2nd promotion spot.



Well Im guessing a 14 team league 1 including us, with maybe a merger of 2 current L1 teams and a withdrawl of 1 current L1 team leading to a standard home and away fixture list, 1st goes up, then another 4, 6 or 8 playoff for a 2nd promotion spot.

I'm still amazed (although it is the rfl so I shouldn't be) that with all the gossip and uncertainty about the structure for 2018 and 2019 that an announcement of intentions has not been made by the RFL as soon as the season ended. Even if 2018 is largely as you were, if there are big structural changes for 2019 planned(licensing?) then you surely need to set that out before the clubs plan for 2018 as 2018 will then be all about positioning your club for whatever 2019 holds.

