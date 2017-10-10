Rimmer & Leon appearing is very interesting. Leon has been promoting his media/after dinner speaking gigs a lot, I can't see him coming back as a coach, no qualifications as far as I know.
Other guesses is that the RFL is spearheading a mental health/diversity approach to the game, that would fit in with Leon being there and with some of Leon's latest media work.
Rimmer must know he will be in for a torrid time, whatever he says hes onto a loser. Why RR and why now? Is big Nige in Aus for the WC already? he's still CEO of RL international fed
where do I get tickets??!? could be a fun evening!
