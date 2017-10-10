WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rimmer At The Fans Forum

Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:40 am
roger daly




Fr13daY wrote:
We're all over-thinking this. There will be a free buffet there.




I think we might have our winner
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:55 am
RickyF1






Nothing of any excitement or interesting will be announced.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:07 am
Bull Mania





Ralph's got to have something positive to say otherwise he wouldn't be there like a lamb to the slaughter. He doesn't need to stand up in front of a load of people who hate him. My guess is he's going to tell us we're saved in the championship and hoping to be adored. Shows how out of touch the RFL are if they think it will be received positively.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:32 am
psychostring




I'm going to go with Leon as assistant coach or some other role within the club and Rimmer there to provide some explanation re why we are being kept in the Championship and why we've effectively just wasted a season.

It wouldn't surprise me if there is an announcement re league structure from the RFL in the next day or so before the forum and he is coming along to provide further info/answer questions as we could be one of the clubs most affected.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:34 am
Bullseye






Bull Mania wrote:
Ralph's got to have something positive to say otherwise he wouldn't be there like a lamb to the slaughter. He doesn't need to stand up in front of a load of people who hate him. My guess is he's going to tell us we're saved in the championship and hoping to be adored. Shows how out of touch the RFL are if they think it will be received positively.



How would that news go down do you think? Some of the happy clappers will cheer no doubt but I’m a bit less enthusiastic. The RFL seem content to bend the rules when it comes to us and it leaves me wondering what the point of all the effort was last year if it was all pre-ordained. Some have suggested this could happen all along so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise. If this is announced what happens if we’re in the bottom 2 next year – would we be saved again?

It’d leave me feeling a bit cynical about the game even though a season in C1 hardly fills me with enthusiasm.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:45 am
Duckman






Rimmer surely can't be there to announce a league restructure.
It wouldn't be right that the RFL would announce restructuring at one of the affected clubs forums, (even if it would confirm our position as the RFL favs)the only way that would make sense is if its like psychostring says and there is some other official news from the RFL prior to our forum and he's there to react to that. (whatever that is)

My guess is he'll say its as you were for this season regarding the 2018 league structure - with us firmly in League 1, apart from maybe 1 or 2 of the smaller league 1 clubs merging/disappearing.

Other than that he'll be there just to reassure us ahead the 2019 restructure and to answer questions about the last off season debacle. (Which he wont actually answer properly.)
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:53 am
bullpower2014



Rimmer & Leon appearing is very interesting. Leon has been promoting his media/after dinner speaking gigs a lot, I can't see him coming back as a coach, no qualifications as far as I know.

Other guesses is that the RFL is spearheading a mental health/diversity approach to the game, that would fit in with Leon being there and with some of Leon's latest media work.

Rimmer must know he will be in for a torrid time, whatever he says hes onto a loser. Why RR and why now? Is big Nige in Aus for the WC already? he's still CEO of RL international fed

where do I get tickets??!? could be a fun evening!
