Bull Mania wrote: Ralph's got to have something positive to say otherwise he wouldn't be there like a lamb to the slaughter. He doesn't need to stand up in front of a load of people who hate him. My guess is he's going to tell us we're saved in the championship and hoping to be adored. Shows how out of touch the RFL are if they think it will be received positively.

How would that news go down do you think? Some of the happy clappers will cheer no doubt but I’m a bit less enthusiastic. The RFL seem content to bend the rules when it comes to us and it leaves me wondering what the point of all the effort was last year if it was all pre-ordained. Some have suggested this could happen all along so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise. If this is announced what happens if we’re in the bottom 2 next year – would we be saved again?It’d leave me feeling a bit cynical about the game even though a season in C1 hardly fills me with enthusiasm.