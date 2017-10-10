WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rimmer At The Fans Forum

Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:40 am
roger daly
Fr13daY wrote:
We're all over-thinking this. There will be a free buffet there.




I think we might have our winner
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:55 am
RickyF1
Nothing of any excitement or interesting will be announced.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 11:07 am
Bull Mania
Ralph's got to have something positive to say otherwise he wouldn't be there like a lamb to the slaughter. He doesn't need to stand up in front of a load of people who hate him. My guess is he's going to tell us we're saved in the championship and hoping to be adored. Shows how out of touch the RFL are if they think it will be received positively.
