Bullseye wrote: Bit of an anticlimax though eh?

Agreed. My point in the focus group was what is different from this than say the BBC Sport app I use regularly. Or RLFans? The apps allow me to access scores, team sheets, news etc. And RLFans allows me to interact with fans from a range of clubs and also exclusively my own. Their answer was basically "this will be RL based, so like the FA app or ECB app". And you'll be the first to get news etc.However when they explained the behind the scenes to me it makes sense. Get everyone involved in RL on the app to create a central database. This makes it easier to track participation numbers etc which leads to increased funding from Sport England based on their criteria of gender, participation numbers, ages, drop off numbers etc. Then target certain people for opportunties, so their membership might say Bullseye is a Level 1 coach, so they'll send you coaching opportunities and info on advanced courses etc. For drop outs they can contact them and find out why etc. So from that perspective it's actually a really good idea. From a user perspective I can't see really how much it will differ from related apps.On another note, this was the best name we chose in the focus group. Others included stuff like The RFL Family, Rugby and a bunch of others which wouldn't have distinguished the difference between Union and League. We did suggest just simply RFL but then we decided the name/brand didn't have the greatest reputation and that a new app using that name would likely deter people. Hence ouRLeague. Best of a bad bunch.