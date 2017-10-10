WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rimmer At The Fans Forum

Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:43 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3084
With Ralph coming to the fans forum on Thursday and we are all wondering why, shall we all have one guess as to why he will be there and come Thursday night lets see who is correct or closest. Maybe the admins could put up a small prize

I will start, my guess is Big Nige gets announced as new chief exec and we are not getting relegated (is that 2 guesses)
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:46 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 871
With The doctor as a backer??
that would be interesting..
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:02 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3144
Location: Shipley, Bradford
My guess is that Ralph is there to answer any RFL related questions/structural changes. With him saying the RFL back the current owners and that the Bulls will be strong next season etc. Basically just being diplomatic with any RFL related questions.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:05 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27367
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
roger daly wrote:
With Ralph coming to the fans forum on Thursday and we are all wondering why, shall we all have one guess as to why he will be there and come Thursday night lets see who is correct or closest. Maybe the admins could put up a small prize

I will start, my guess is Big Nige gets announced as new chief exec and we are not getting relegated (is that 2 guesses)


Good idea!

My guess is that it's to announce Leon as head coach and Ralph Rimmer to promote the RFL's new big idea http://www.rugby-league.com/membership

:DEPRESSED:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:16 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3144
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Good idea!

Ralph Rimmer to promote the RFL's new big idea http://www.rugby-league.com/membership

:DEPRESSED:


If it's this I wouldn't be too disheartened. I was part of a focus group for this idea and even though on the surface it looks a bit well, rubbish. Behind the scenes it will be good and IIRC it can be personalized too.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:37 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27367
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Bit of an anticlimax though eh?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:51 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3144
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Bit of an anticlimax though eh?


Agreed. My point in the focus group was what is different from this than say the BBC Sport app I use regularly. Or RLFans? The apps allow me to access scores, team sheets, news etc. And RLFans allows me to interact with fans from a range of clubs and also exclusively my own. Their answer was basically "this will be RL based, so like the FA app or ECB app". And you'll be the first to get news etc.

However when they explained the behind the scenes to me it makes sense. Get everyone involved in RL on the app to create a central database. This makes it easier to track participation numbers etc which leads to increased funding from Sport England based on their criteria of gender, participation numbers, ages, drop off numbers etc. Then target certain people for opportunties, so their membership might say Bullseye is a Level 1 coach, so they'll send you coaching opportunities and info on advanced courses etc. For drop outs they can contact them and find out why etc. So from that perspective it's actually a really good idea. From a user perspective I can't see really how much it will differ from related apps.

On another note, this was the best name we chose in the focus group. Others included stuff like The RFL Family, Rugby and a bunch of others which wouldn't have distinguished the difference between Union and League. We did suggest just simply RFL but then we decided the name/brand didn't have the greatest reputation and that a new app using that name would likely deter people. Hence ouRLeague. Best of a bad bunch.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:00 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4825
Best news - Odsal & the lease are to be sold, RFL to build a new elite RFL training base/headquarters and Bulls to get anew super dooper stadium.

Worst - Nothing been resolved regarding court case. Bulls to stay in Championship.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:04 am
le penguin User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 158
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
My guess is that as a sign of his remorse for the 12 point deduction he'll present Leon Pryce with some magic beans which will be then planted on the halfway line.
Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:13 am
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 458
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
We're all over-thinking this. There will be a free buffet there.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

