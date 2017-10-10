|
With Ralph coming to the fans forum on Thursday and we are all wondering why, shall we all have one guess as to why he will be there and come Thursday night lets see who is correct or closest. Maybe the admins could put up a small prize
I will start, my guess is Big Nige gets announced as new chief exec and we are not getting relegated (is that 2 guesses)
Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:46 am
With The doctor as a backer??
that would be interesting..
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:02 am
|
My guess is that Ralph is there to answer any RFL related questions/structural changes. With him saying the RFL back the current owners and that the Bulls will be strong next season etc. Basically just being diplomatic with any RFL related questions.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:05 am
roger daly wrote:
With Ralph coming to the fans forum on Thursday and we are all wondering why, shall we all have one guess as to why he will be there and come Thursday night lets see who is correct or closest. Maybe the admins could put up a small prize
I will start, my guess is Big Nige gets announced as new chief exec and we are not getting relegated (is that 2 guesses)
Good idea!
My guess is that it's to announce Leon as head coach and Ralph Rimmer to promote the RFL's new big idea http://www.rugby-league.com/membership
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:16 am
If it's this I wouldn't be too disheartened. I was part of a focus group for this idea and even though on the surface it looks a bit well, rubbish. Behind the scenes it will be good and IIRC it can be personalized too.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:37 am
Bit of an anticlimax though eh?
Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:51 am
Bullseye wrote:
Bit of an anticlimax though eh?
Agreed. My point in the focus group was what is different from this than say the BBC Sport app I use regularly. Or RLFans? The apps allow me to access scores, team sheets, news etc. And RLFans allows me to interact with fans from a range of clubs and also exclusively my own. Their answer was basically "this will be RL based, so like the FA app or ECB app". And you'll be the first to get news etc.
However when they explained the behind the scenes to me it makes sense. Get everyone involved in RL on the app to create a central database. This makes it easier to track participation numbers etc which leads to increased funding from Sport England based on their criteria of gender, participation numbers, ages, drop off numbers etc. Then target certain people for opportunties, so their membership might say Bullseye is a Level 1 coach, so they'll send you coaching opportunities and info on advanced courses etc. For drop outs they can contact them and find out why etc. So from that perspective it's actually a really good idea. From a user perspective I can't see really how much it will differ from related apps.
On another note, this was the best name we chose in the focus group. Others included stuff like The RFL Family, Rugby and a bunch of others which wouldn't have distinguished the difference between Union and League. We did suggest just simply RFL but then we decided the name/brand didn't have the greatest reputation and that a new app using that name would likely deter people. Hence ouRLeague. Best of a bad bunch.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:00 am
Best news - Odsal & the lease are to be sold, RFL to build a new elite RFL training base/headquarters and Bulls to get anew super dooper stadium.
Worst - Nothing been resolved regarding court case. Bulls to stay in Championship.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:04 am
My guess is that as a sign of his remorse for the 12 point deduction he'll present Leon Pryce with some magic beans which will be then planted on the halfway line.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 10:13 am
We're all over-thinking this. There will be a free buffet there.
