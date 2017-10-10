When he was at Rovers, he was very hit and miss. Sometimes he looked a world beater going forward but in defence he was lazy. It was no coincidence that our best results came when he was injured. He retired and turned to Boxing after he left us and was offered back to us (we refused his services) a year later but ended up going to Salford.
