Re: Dual reg....again!
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:08 am
mr t hall
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2548
faxcar wrote:
So as not to hi jack the Woodburn-Hall thread with another DR theme I though I would post a part quote here.

Ref new signings is there much point if you have dual reg and reserves.....all you would be doing is paying contracts to people that might not get a game.


The other way of looking at it, the point would be.

If possible, to sign good players, who would be the clubs players, playing for their club, who, if fit would get a game and then support them with the developing players from the reserves with limited or no use of DR.

It has become noticeably obvious that the "Good Thing" Fax have going at the moment is that players are resigning for less than they could get elsewhere precisely because of feeling they belong to the club, it's their club, it's their second home etc and they are 100% committed to the club because of it and are here for the long term.

Can the same be said for DR players as individuals or about a team with several DR individuals who are just here for the short term, we don't want to lose our identity and spirit, you can't put a price on it.

If it comes down to recruitment to your own club being put on hold because of DR then it really is sad day.
Absolutely.
Re: Dual reg....again!
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:40 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7715
It looks like Hull have dumped their reserve team which will be a big blow to us. The sport is very quickly turning in to a joke.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Dual reg....again!
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:31 pm
griff1998
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4804
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
It looks like Hull have dumped their reserve team which will be a big blow to us. The sport is very quickly turning in to a joke.


Oh well, that's good news.

I thought it already was a joke.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!
Re: Dual reg....again!
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:05 am
Living The Dream
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 682
Be worth asking Hull if we could have Rawsthorne back on a season long loan if he isn't to feature in their 1st team?
Re: Dual reg....again!
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 3:07 pm
Hudd-Shay
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2506
Location: Shuddersfield
Living The Dream wrote:
Be worth asking Hull if we could have Rawsthorne back on a season long loan if he isn't to feature in their 1st team?

Good shout.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Fanfaxtic, Over't Hill and 65 guests

