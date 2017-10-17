faxcar wrote: So as not to hi jack the Woodburn-Hall thread with another DR theme I though I would post a part quote here.



Ref new signings is there much point if you have dual reg and reserves.....all you would be doing is paying contracts to people that might not get a game.

The other way of looking at it, the point would be.If possible, to sign good players, who would be the clubs players, playing for their club, who, if fit would get a game and then support them with the developing players from the reserves with limited or no use of DR.It has become noticeably obvious that the "Good Thing" Fax have going at the moment is that players are resigning for less than they could get elsewhere precisely because of feeling they belong to the club, it's their club, it's their second home etc and they are 100% committed to the club because of it and are here for the long term.Can the same be said for DR players as individuals or about a team with several DR individuals who are just here for the short term, we don't want to lose our identity and spirit, you can't put a price on it.If it comes down to recruitment to your own club being put on hold because of DR then it really is sad day.[/quote]Absolutely.