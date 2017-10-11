|
Joined: Sat Sep 27, 2014 6:12 am
Posts: 150
Location: Bangkok
|
Rotherham Fev Fan.
I have not changed my opinion on d/r. Ido not agree with it and still think all clubs should be made to have a reseve side, but if that is what it takes to be successful and progress then why not co op with the best you can.
You have the Rhinos, would you swap for Catalan or Warrington for example ( no disrepect meant to those two teams) ?
|
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.
Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C
From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us.
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:05 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3159
Location: Fax Vegas
|
I doubt anybody 'really' likes it but it is a necessary evil brought about by SL clubs picking up the cream of the young players and not being able to give them game time because they can't be @rsed to run a reserves team. RFL should make it a pre-requisite of being in SL that you must have a reserve team, it might be tough for Catalans but they would have to run their team in the French league if necessary.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 4:12 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 554
|
Norman Bates wrote:
I doubt anybody 'really' likes it but it is a necessary evil brought about by SL clubs picking up the cream of the young players and not being able to give them game time because they can't be @rsed to run a reserves team. RFL should make it a pre-requisite of being in SL that you must have a reserve team, it might be tough for Catalans but they would have to run their team in the French league if necessary.
This
I'd go one step further an insist that all championship sides have to run a reserves team also. This could be U23, U21, U19 whatever but a structure to bring new talent into the professional game.
|
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:14 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2499
Location: Shuddersfield
|
FevGrinder wrote:
:thumb: This
I'd go one step further an insist that all championship sides have to run a reserves team also. This could be U23, U21, U19 whatever but a structure to bring new talent into the professional game.
Absolutely Dave, but when you think about it, we would only be going back to what was the norm 20 odd years ago.
Sportsman shudds. First Chop Hop 4.1% Mmm!
|
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
|
Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:38 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2576
|
FevGrinder wrote:
:thumb: This
I'd go one step further an insist that all championship sides have to run a reserves team also. This could be U23, U21, U19 whatever but a structure to bring new talent into the professional game.
That would be 24 teams needing at least 17 players per team, even accounting for the clubs that have reserve sides where are all the other hundreds of players going to come from.
You then have to have extra coaching staff.
Extra officials and medical staff etc etc.
Some Championship clubs are barely getting by running a first team so how can they be forced to run a reserves?
SL clubs yes but it would have to be their own decisions, the RFL don’t have the will or the power to force anything onto SL clubs that they don’t want.
No easy answer and as stated before it’s the state of the game in 2017 and moving on.
What happened in the past is in the past, sadly things have changed and it’s not for the good if your outside SL.
|
|
Sat Oct 14, 2017 12:06 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4802
|
faxcar wrote:
That would be 24 teams needing at least 17 players per team, even accounting for the clubs that have reserve sides where are all the other hundreds of players going to come from.
You then have to have extra coaching staff.
Extra officials and medical staff etc etc.
Some Championship clubs are barely getting by running a first team so how can they be forced to run a reserves?
SL clubs yes but it would have to be their own decisions, the RFL don’t have the will or the power to force anything onto SL clubs that they don’t want.
No easy answer and as stated before it’s the state of the game in 2017 and moving on.
What happened in the past is in the past, sadly things have changed and it’s not for the good if your outside SL.
Ypu're right - but as we used to do all this - plus run 20odd Academy sides as well, you simply show how far backwards the game has gone in the last 20 years.
|
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!
|
Sat Oct 14, 2017 12:52 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2576
|
griff1998 wrote:
Ypu're right - but as we used to do all this - plus run 20odd Academy sides as well, you simply show how far backwards the game has gone in the last 20 years.
Yep and reverse engineer it, how far we need to go before the game will get rid of DR and all the players running out each week are actually signed to the clubs whose shirts they are wearing.
How some of the lads involved can remain focussed and committed to the game baffles me some tiimes.
Apart from DR there is the loan arrangement with some lads being shipped out to 2,3,4,5 etc different clubs for 2,3,4,5 etc amount of games. Arrrrg.
|
|
Sat Oct 14, 2017 5:26 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4802
|
faxcar wrote:
Yep and reverse engineer it, how far we need to go before the game will get rid of DR and all the players running out each week are actually signed to the clubs whose shirts they are wearing.
How some of the lads involved can remain focussed and committed to the game baffles me some tiimes.
Apart from DR there is the loan arrangement with some lads being shipped out to 2,3,4,5 etc different clubs for 2,3,4,5 etc amount of games. Arrrrg.
Ah well, we've had the loan system for a lot of years. The difference is that they have to be there at least 28 days. Given that, I'd be surprised if a player got as far as five different clubs on loan. And it's not possible to go for two games. It has to be a period of time, not a number of games.
|
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!
|
Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:15 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2576
|
griff1998 wrote:
Ah well, we've had the loan system for a lot of years. The difference is that they have to be there at least 28 days. Given that, I'd be surprised if a player got as far as five different clubs on loan. And it's not possible to go for two games. It has to be a period of time, not a number of games.
Yes I know but in that period of time they aren’t guaranteed to be picked for every game so of course it can be for 2 games that they play in.
|