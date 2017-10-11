Rotherham Fev Fan.
I have not changed my opinion on d/r. Ido not agree with it and still think all clubs should be made to have a reseve side, but if that is what it takes to be successful and progress then why not co op with the best you can.
You have the Rhinos, would you swap for Catalan or Warrington for example ( no disrepect meant to those two teams) ?
