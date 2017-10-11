the fax in asia wrote: well D/r again ? I posted a few weeks ago if we were going to do that do it with the best, so be it, as has been said, will p$ss off a few reserves but they might learn something from better players, and who can argue if a better player is brought in. What we don t want is players coming in and not caring about the blue and white, just using gametime for fitness.

I know I have argued against D/R but if needs be ....

And thar she blowsLast year... on here was little but condemnation for the dual reg system.Fev rhinos... remember that.... vilification for using the system well... particularly when we beat fax.That quietened a little when Salford players crept into the side....And now, barring hudds-shay and the odd other notable exception on here... dual reg gets approval....Arguments against it use by fax fans are now discounted and dismissed on the same forum....I do find league fans amusingly predictable at times.The system is sheeite. It's always been sheeite. It will remain sheeite.