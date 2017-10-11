|
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3855
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
|
the fax in asia wrote:
well D/r again ? I posted a few weeks ago if we were going to do that do it with the best, so be it, as has been said, will p$ss off a few reserves but they might learn something from better players, and who can argue if a better player is brought in. What we don t want is players coming in and not caring about the blue and white, just using gametime for fitness.
I know I have argued against D/R but if needs be ....
And thar she blows
Last year... on here was little but condemnation for the dual reg system.
Fev rhinos... remember that.... vilification for using the system well... particularly when we beat fax.
That quietened a little when Salford players crept into the side....
And now, barring hudds-shay and the odd other notable exception on here... dual reg gets approval....
Arguments against it use by fax fans are now discounted and dismissed on the same forum....
I do find league fans amusingly predictable at times.
The system is sheeite. It's always been sheeite. It will remain sheeite.
|
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:07 am
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2535
|
the fax in asia wrote:
well D/r again ? I posted a few weeks ago if we were going to do that do it with the best, so be it, as has been said, will p$ss off a few reserves but they might learn something from better players, and who can argue if a better player is brought in. What we don t want is players coming in and not caring about the blue and white, just using gametime for fitness.
I know I have argued against D/R but if needs be ....
I'm in total agreement with Robin and Huddshay here.Inadvertently FFIA nails a point here,do we want players coming in with little care ? lets take 3 examplea from last year.Evalds,a Halifax lad too,did nothing for us on D/R went back to Salford and scored tries for fun,obviously told if he didnt perform he's be back at Fax.Bibby,couldnt catch a cold here but got regular gametime at Salfordsubsequantly.Wilkinson,loving his time at Fax and looking forward to helping them to top 4-his words-signed for fecking Oldham a week later !
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:04 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2573
|
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
And thar she blows
Last year... on here was little but condemnation for the dual reg system.
Fev rhinos... remember that.... vilification for using the system well... particularly when we beat fax.
That quietened a little when Salford players crept into the side....
And now, barring hudds-shay and the odd other notable exception on here... dual reg gets approval....
Arguments against it use by fax fans are now discounted and dismissed on the same forum....
I do find league fans amusingly predictable at times.
The system is sheeite. It's always been sheeite. It will remain sheeite.
Fed up with your current secular role?
Thinking of a change in profession?
I was in that position until just the other day when I came across.
"From health care to spin doctor, it changed my life" by Robin Evans.
It's true, it really is.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:16 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4737
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
|
DR is still ruining the game. second teams should be compulsory for all SL teams and whoever else wants to run them.
|
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:21 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3855
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
|
faxcar wrote:
Fed up with your current secular role?
Thinking of a change in profession?
I was in that position until just the other day when I came across.
"From health care to spin doctor, it changed my life" by Robin Evans.
It's true, it really is.
always been a bit of a political animal me.... and my views on dual reg... like hudds-shay, remain unshaken really
The scariest aspect of all this is I actually find myself agreeing with poskitt on this one....
|
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 12:56 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2573
|
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
always been a bit of a political animal me.... and my views on dual reg... like hudds-shay, remain unshaken really
The scariest aspect of all this is I actually find myself agreeing with poskitt on this one....
It’s been done to death and in simple terms comes down to.
All those who think DR should be scrapped and in favour of not using DR regardless.
All those who think DR should be scrapped but in favour of using it when your main rivals are.
All those who aren’t bothered either way.
Now ask the same questions where the decisions of the responsible person of a business who are in a competion where results will decide the future progress or even existence of the club as a whole, including coaching staff, playing staff and supporters.
As with everything in life rarely do you find the perfect scenario and you just have to play your best game with the cards given from the dealer.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:14 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3855
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
|
I agree entirely.
If one uses it ... all will.
It really is owt or nowt
|
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 4:04 pm
Posts: 111
|
mr t hall wrote:
I'm in total agreement with Robin and Huddshay here.Inadvertently FFIA nails a point here,do we want players coming in with little care ? lets take 3 examplea from last year.Evalds,a Halifax lad too,did nothing for us on D/R went back to Salford and scored tries for fun,obviously told if he didnt perform he's be back at Fax.Bibby,couldnt catch a cold here but got regular gametime at Salfordsubsequantly.Wilkinson,loving his time at Fax and looking forward to helping them to top 4-his words-signed for fecking Oldham a week later !
We tried to sign him but Oldham offered him more money!!
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 4:23 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2573
|
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
I agree entirely.
If one uses it ... all will.
It really is owt or nowt
Yep, another example of the state of the game.
You are more or less forced to go along with something that at best is disliked, at worse hated or it's turkeys voting for Christmas.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, faxcar, maurice, mr t hall, n empsall, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), Pellon Boy, Rotherham Fev Fan, The Phantom Horseman and 100 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,507
|2,529
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|