Re: Dual reg....again!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:33 am
the fax in asia wrote:
well D/r again ? I posted a few weeks ago if we were going to do that do it with the best, so be it, as has been said, will p$ss off a few reserves but they might learn something from better players, and who can argue if a better player is brought in. What we don t want is players coming in and not caring about the blue and white, just using gametime for fitness.
I know I have argued against D/R but if needs be ....

And thar she blows :lol:
Last year... on here was little but condemnation for the dual reg system.
Fev rhinos... remember that.... vilification for using the system well... particularly when we beat fax.
That quietened a little when Salford players crept into the side....
And now, barring hudds-shay and the odd other notable exception on here... dual reg gets approval....
Arguments against it use by fax fans are now discounted and dismissed on the same forum....
I do find league fans amusingly predictable at times.
The system is sheeite. It's always been sheeite. It will remain sheeite.
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
Re: Dual reg....again!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:07 am
the fax in asia wrote:
well D/r again ? I posted a few weeks ago if we were going to do that do it with the best, so be it, as has been said, will p$ss off a few reserves but they might learn something from better players, and who can argue if a better player is brought in. What we don t want is players coming in and not caring about the blue and white, just using gametime for fitness.
I know I have argued against D/R but if needs be ....
I'm in total agreement with Robin and Huddshay here.Inadvertently FFIA nails a point here,do we want players coming in with little care ? lets take 3 examplea from last year.Evalds,a Halifax lad too,did nothing for us on D/R went back to Salford and scored tries for fun,obviously told if he didnt perform he's be back at Fax.Bibby,couldnt catch a cold here but got regular gametime at Salfordsubsequantly.Wilkinson,loving his time at Fax and looking forward to helping them to top 4-his words-signed for fecking Oldham a week later !
Re: Dual reg....again!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:04 am
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
And thar she blows :lol:
Last year... on here was little but condemnation for the dual reg system.
Fev rhinos... remember that.... vilification for using the system well... particularly when we beat fax.
That quietened a little when Salford players crept into the side....
And now, barring hudds-shay and the odd other notable exception on here... dual reg gets approval....
Arguments against it use by fax fans are now discounted and dismissed on the same forum....
I do find league fans amusingly predictable at times.
The system is sheeite. It's always been sheeite. It will remain sheeite.


Fed up with your current secular role?

Thinking of a change in profession?

I was in that position until just the other day when I came across.

"From health care to spin doctor, it changed my life" by Robin Evans.

It's true, it really is. :lol:
Re: Dual reg....again!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:16 am
DR is still ruining the game. second teams should be compulsory for all SL teams and whoever else wants to run them.
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
Re: Dual reg....again!
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:21 am
faxcar wrote:
Fed up with your current secular role?

Thinking of a change in profession?

I was in that position until just the other day when I came across.

"From health care to spin doctor, it changed my life" by Robin Evans.

It's true, it really is. :lol:
always been a bit of a political animal me.... and my views on dual reg... like hudds-shay, remain unshaken really :lol:
The scariest aspect of all this is I actually find myself agreeing with poskitt on this one....
:lol:
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
