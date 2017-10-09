WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dual reg....again!

Dual reg....again!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:09 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2494
Location: Shuddersfield
Strong rumours that Fax are to DR with Castleford next season. I despair, I really do. :(
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: Dual reg....again!
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:06 am
Faxtastic123 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 4:04 pm
Posts: 108
Good news! Castlefords fringe players will be better than most of our first team players and will have benefited from full time training. Could make the difference in us getting top 4 or not.

Users browsing this forum: Faxtastic123 and 73 guests

