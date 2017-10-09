It's a bit like Walker at Leeds...both ready for top level rugby, except Ratchford doesn't stand in his way.
We cannot hold a player back...I just hope he comes back one day like Savelio and takes care of unfinished business.
I can see Dagger being an international like Hardaker but without the baggage.
