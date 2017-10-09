WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dagger to HKR

Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:41 pm
http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... om_Wolves/

Got to admit at being slightly surprised by this. Surely he would have been a decent squad player for next season?!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:43 pm
He could be a decent first team player at HKR. If he will get games then it's probably a good move for his career. He looked promising and I hope he does well.

