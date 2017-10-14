Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: They don’t have to necessarily get into a Super League club in the next 1-2 years, these are under 18’s remember. Catalans are in the fortunate position of having a reserve team playing at a decent level in Elite 1. I’d say they need to be playing at this level in the next 1-2 years.

The problem is there are a lot of players in the reserve team who are good enough to play SL but don't get the opportunity and end up stuck there. Look at someone like Margalet who is 24 and was only just given a chance this year. Or Antoni Maria who spent years in Catalans reserves barely getting a game in the first team. And then these players end up in the way of the youngsters so a lot of them just leave after 1-2 years and end up spending their careers wasting away in the French league.