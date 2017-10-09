WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England v France

England v France
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:31 pm
France academy 18 - 19 England academy.

Either the future looks very bright for France, or England’s youth development has gone a long way backwards very quickly.
Re: England v France
Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:42 pm
I think 8 of that England squad have SL experience so a good result for France. Wales U16s beat England for the first time ever too last month. http://www.walesrugbyleague.co.uk/artic ... er-england
Re: England v France
Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:48 pm
France win the second match 31-26. http://www.rugby-league.com/article/512 ... -in-france
Re: England v France
Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:54 pm
Are most of the French players with Catalans? You would expect a fair few to be breaking into Super League in the next few years.
Re: England v France
Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:22 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Are most of the French players with Catalans? You would expect a fair few to be breaking into Super League in the next few years.
We'll see but I doubt too many will unless they are given opportunities with English clubs in the next 1-2 years.
Re: England v France
Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:43 am
headhunter wrote:
France win the second match 31-26. http://www.rugby-league.com/article/512 ... -in-france


That certainly bodes well.
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: England v France
Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:54 am
headhunter wrote:
We'll see but I doubt too many will unless they are given opportunities with English clubs in the next 1-2 years.

They don’t have to necessarily get into a Super League club in the next 1-2 years, these are under 18’s remember. Catalans are in the fortunate position of having a reserve team playing at a decent level in Elite 1. I’d say they need to be playing at this level in the next 1-2 years.
Re: England v France
Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:51 am
That was a great win for the French boys. I am very proud of them.

Unfortunately it got little attention here in Siem Reap, Cambodia, because the one eyed monster has been shutting down newspapers and radio stations at an alarming rate.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!

