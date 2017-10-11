And these are your Reggae Warriors for the game:
Omari Caro, Jonathan Magrin, Ross Peltier (Bradford Bulls), Alexander Brown, Daniel Thomas, Jode Sheriffe (Dewsbury Rams), Richard Barnett, Aaron Jones-Bishop (Doncaster), Jamel Goodall (Castleford Tigers), Baasit Agoro, Maliki Lloyd-Jones, Kadeem Williams, (Gloucester All Golds) Ashton Golding (Leeds Rhonos) Jacob Ogden (London Broncos) Joseph Brown, Lamont Bryan, Jermaine Coleman, Jy-Mel Coleman (London Skolars), Joseph Brown (Newcastle) Keenen Tomlinson (Unattached)