Outcome

Poll ended at Wed Oct 11, 2017 6:43 pm

France
1
100%
Jamaica
0
No votes
Draw
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 1
France vs Jamaica 13/10 Stade GB
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:43 pm
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3108
Location: Peterborough
What do we think?
Re: France vs Jamaica 13/10 Stade GB
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:44 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30632
Location: The commentary box
Should be winning that, though of course I'm intrigued as to who may turn out for Jamaica
Re: France vs Jamaica 13/10 Stade GB
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 8:09 am
John_D User avatar
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30632
Location: The commentary box
And these are your Reggae Warriors for the game:

Omari Caro, Jonathan Magrin, Ross Peltier (Bradford Bulls), Alexander Brown, Daniel Thomas, Jode Sheriffe (Dewsbury Rams), Richard Barnett, Aaron Jones-Bishop (Doncaster), Jamel Goodall (Castleford Tigers), Baasit Agoro, Maliki Lloyd-Jones, Kadeem Williams, (Gloucester All Golds) Ashton Golding (Leeds Rhonos) Jacob Ogden (London Broncos) Joseph Brown, Lamont Bryan, Jermaine Coleman, Jy-Mel Coleman (London Skolars), Joseph Brown (Newcastle) Keenen Tomlinson (Unattached)

