Carl Ablett - big game player
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:42 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman






All this deserved talk of how Danny McGuire is such a great big game player, but I'd like to put Ablett's name forward as a possible rival. He's turned it on in many grand finals now, and is responsible for two of my favourite GF memories.

Firstly, from 2012, him running over the top of Lee Briers to score and then telling Lee Briers what he thought of him.

Secondly, from Saturday, the three massive tackles in row he put in under Cas' sticks after Gale had decided to try and niggle him. It worked Luke.

And he still doesn't have a song! And his name's not even that long.
Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.

And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!
Re: Carl Ablett - big game player
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:37 pm
HRS Rhino




One of my highlights of Saturday was straight after the Gale/Ablett handbags, when Child told him to wind his neck in and Gale looked like a naughty schoolboy :lol: I'm sure Smith and Cronk are shaking in their flip flops.
Re: Carl Ablett - big game player
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:09 pm
Bang






He does have a song.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
Re: Carl Ablett - big game player
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:10 pm
rhino65





Could be a victim of his GF displays? Do fold expect it every time he's on the field? Always liked CA, but not always his regular round displays.
Re: Carl Ablett - big game player
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:05 pm
StoneColdJaneAusten



Entirely agree - he is an unsung hero who has doing it year in year out . Whilst this year has not been one of his best , and he has deserved to be on the bench , on Saturday , that was the old CA .
He rolled back the years & tackled everything that moved - I thought he actually made 4 tackles on the trot , after his wind up with Gale.
In a team of 17 heroes , especially Stevie Ward for sheer guts , it was great to see the old CA
showing his true form.
Re: Carl Ablett - big game player
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:13 pm
Juan Cornetto






I also thought Ablett was a very effective sub and as you say produced a series of good attacking tackles that stopped cas in their tracks.
.
The whole pack were terrific with JJB leading the line with great line speed. A very committed performance from the whole team with standouts McGuire, Moon and Ward




