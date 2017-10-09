All this deserved talk of how Danny McGuire is such a great big game player, but I'd like to put Ablett's name forward as a possible rival. He's turned it on in many grand finals now, and is responsible for two of my favourite GF memories.



Firstly, from 2012, him running over the top of Lee Briers to score and then telling Lee Briers what he thought of him.



Secondly, from Saturday, the three massive tackles in row he put in under Cas' sticks after Gale had decided to try and niggle him. It worked Luke.



And he still doesn't have a song! And his name's not even that long.