Carl Ablett - big game player
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:42 pm
gulfcoast_highwayman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 12:32 pm
Posts: 22241
Location: A Takron-Galtos of my own making
All this deserved talk of how Danny McGuire is such a great big game player, but I'd like to put Ablett's name forward as a possible rival. He's turned it on in many grand finals now, and is responsible for two of my favourite GF memories.

Firstly, from 2012, him running over the top of Lee Briers to score and then telling Lee Briers what he thought of him.

Secondly, from Saturday, the three massive tackles in row he put in under Cas' sticks after Gale had decided to try and niggle him. It worked Luke.

And he still doesn't have a song! And his name's not even that long.
Leeds Rhinos? 8 for you, Leeds Rhinos! You go, Leeds Rhinos.

And none for Castleford Tigers. Bye!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:37 pm
HRS Rhino Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Apr 18, 2016 7:43 pm
Posts: 146
One of my highlights of Saturday was straight after the Gale/Ablett handbags, when Child told him to wind his neck in and Gale looked like a naughty schoolboy :lol: I'm sure Smith and Cronk are shaking in their flip flops.

