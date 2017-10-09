WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ethan Ryan signs a 2 year contract extension

Ethan Ryan signs a 2 year contract extension
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:37 pm
daveyz999 User avatar
posted on the Bulls Facebook page!

Might be old news, had a quick look and no pages dedicated to Ethan.

https://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/50299/ryan-re-signs-a-two-year-contract-extension
Re: Ethan Ryan signs a 2 year contract extension
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:37 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Except this one viewtopic.php?f=19&t=608804 :wink:
Re: Ethan Ryan signs a 2 year contract extension
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:44 pm
daveyz999 User avatar
That's just speculation, he deserves his own thread! :D
Re: Ethan Ryan signs a 2 year contract extension
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:46 pm
Mirfieldbull Cheeky half-back
Just back from a week away with a very limited wifi access and just seen this.

Firstly, great news, good that he's turned Leigh down and wants to stay.

Second, why would he do it? Leigh will be challenging to get back into Super Dooper League next year, and have a pretty good chance by my reckoning with what looks like an implosion at Salford with Koukash giving in and lots of players leaving and few replacements announced yet.

I can see 3 possible reasons, the old favourite of money, he knows something about what league we will be playing next year and it looks attractive, or he knows something about serious investment into the club and wants to be part of it.

Any other theories? Of course he could just love the club and fans, which he probably does, but........

Discuss
Re: Ethan Ryan signs a 2 year contract extension
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:04 pm
Or Leigh cancelled his SL contract as it was void?
Re: Ethan Ryan signs a 2 year contract extension
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:16 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Or Leigh cancelled his SL contract as it was void?


His contract was void regardless of whether Leigh wanted it cancelled or not.

Beaumont's comment on Twitter that effectively announced this last week seemed to suggest that Ethan CHOSE to stay at Bradford, which in turn suggested he had the option of still going to Leigh (albeit it will probably have been on different terms)

