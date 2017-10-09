Post a reply 5 posts Page 1 of 1 daveyz999

Might be old news, had a quick look and no pages dedicated to Ethan.



https://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/50299/ryan-re-signs-a-two-year-contract-extension posted on the Bulls Facebook page!

Except this one viewtopic.php?f=19&t=608804 daveyz999

That's just speculation, he deserves his own thread! Mirfieldbull Cheeky half-back



Just back from a week away with a very limited wifi access and just seen this.



Firstly, great news, good that he's turned Leigh down and wants to stay.



Second, why would he do it? Leigh will be challenging to get back into Super Dooper League next year, and have a pretty good chance by my reckoning with what looks like an implosion at Salford with Koukash giving in and lots of players leaving and few replacements announced yet.



I can see 3 possible reasons, the old favourite of money, he knows something about what league we will be playing next year and it looks attractive, or he knows something about serious investment into the club and wants to be part of it.



Any other theories? Of course he could just love the club and fans, which he probably does, but........



Or Leigh cancelled his SL contract as it was void?

