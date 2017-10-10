WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment from World Cup 2017

Re: Recruitment from World Cup 2017
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:57 am
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 290
[quote="Blotto"]Is the ageless Stanley Gene ready for a comeback though?[/quote]

Ha ha a couple of them did make Stanley look like a spring chicken
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:00 am
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 839
We can also look at the leagues in Aus.
Nobody really knew about Sirronen but look how he turned out.
What a pity Rohan left on a sour note as he would now be an ideal adviser of potential players from the lower Ausie league. There will be many like him if we could find them.
Didn't Chalmers go home for a visit not long ago? Maybe him and Lowe have already got a few lined up.
