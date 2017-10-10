We can also look at the leagues in Aus.
Nobody really knew about Sirronen but look how he turned out.
What a pity Rohan left on a sour note as he would now be an ideal adviser of potential players from the lower Ausie league. There will be many like him if we could find them.
Didn't Chalmers go home for a visit not long ago? Maybe him and Lowe have already got a few lined up.
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,769
|2,285
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|
|Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
|WC:A
|
|
|Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
|WC:C
|
|
|Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
|WC:B
|
|
|Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
|WC:D
|
|
|Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
|WC:B
|
|
|Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
|WC:A
|
|
|Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
|WC:C/D
|
|
|Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
|WC:A
|
|
|Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
|WC:B
|
|
|Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
|WC:B
|
