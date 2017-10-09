WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Recruitment from World Cup 2017

Recruitment from World Cup 2017
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:56 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27367
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
At the last fans forum Chalmers said he'd "be all over the World Cup" in order to recruit players. This wikipedia page seems to have a lot of the squad information and as expected most players from the likes of Samoa, Tonga and Fiji are already signed to NRL teams.

Looks like we'll be looking at American or Italian players or possibly PNG-ers.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_Rugb ... Cup_squads
Re: Recruitment from World Cup 2017
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:21 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3144
Location: Shipley, Bradford
To be honest I wouldn't mind having a look at an American or an PNG forward. We all know PNG's can play and a big forward from the PNG Hunters might do our pack some good.

As for the American's I wouldn't mind seeing their home grown talent. Hopefully get one in if they look handy. Especially as they will be up against players of a better standard than League 1.
Re: Recruitment from World Cup 2017
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:57 am
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 289
[quote="Bulls Boy 2011"]To be honest I wouldn't mind having a look at an American or an PNG forward. We all know PNG's can play and a big forward from the PNG Hunters might do our pack some good.

As for the American's I wouldn't mind seeing their home grown talent. Hopefully get one in if they look handy. Especially as they will be up against players of a better standard than League 1.[/quote]

Caught some of the interstate grand final the other week and a few of the Hunters lads looked quite handy, we could find a place for a couple of the backrow and one of the wingers. The 6 looked handy too.
Re: Recruitment from World Cup 2017
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:24 am
Blotto User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3752
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
herr rigsby wrote:
Caught some of the interstate grand final the other week and a few of the Hunters lads looked quite handy, we could find a place for a couple of the backrow and one of the wingers. The 6 looked handy too.


Is the ageless Stanley Gene ready for a comeback though?
Re: Recruitment from World Cup 2017
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:37 am
Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1281
I like the look of Tonga's loose forward.

Surely we could pick him up on the cheap if he only plays for Tonga.
Re: Recruitment from World Cup 2017
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:44 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1238
Stul wrote:
I like the look of Tonga's loose forward.

Surely we could pick him up on the cheap if he only plays for Tonga.


:lol: :lol:
Re: Recruitment from World Cup 2017
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 8:46 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1238
I'm really surprised that Joseph Paulo is in the Samoa squad. Doesnt seem to play much at Cronulla and was captain of America. There has to be some gems from the Queensland/NSW cup competitions playing for the likes of Fiji, PNG, Italy etc. Didnt I read somewhere that the players have to only play 2 games to become eligible for a visa?
Re: Recruitment from World Cup 2017
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:01 am
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27367
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I think that's right. 2 games and they can have a visa. However I'd expect them to be fulltime with us or at least be given help to get a job since I heard our part timers aren't on very much at all. Not sure how visas would allow doing a job other than playing rugby. However I'm sure Chalmers will have looked into it and wouldn't be signing players who were completely ineligible out of ignorance would he? :DOH:
Re: Recruitment from World Cup 2017
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:12 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1238
Bullseye wrote:
I think that's right. 2 games and they can have a visa. However I'd expect them to be fulltime with us or at least be given help to get a job since I heard our part timers aren't on very much at all. Not sure how visas would allow doing a job other than playing rugby. However I'm sure Chalmers will have looked into it and wouldn't be signing players who were completely ineligible out of ignorance would he? :DOH:


Should get a hook up with the university. I'm sure Sheffield used sheffield hallam university to help with getting visas for all the PNG players they have had. Not sure how it worked with getting paid to play rugby but youd assume people on a student visa would be allowed to earn a part time income
Re: Recruitment from World Cup 2017
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 9:21 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3144
Location: Shipley, Bradford
thepimp007 wrote:
but youd assume people on a student visa would be allowed to earn a part time income


Correct. Loads of international students are allowed to work to supplement their education. Since RL is a job I would assume that they could providing they sign up for a course. Would insurance work the same way for them though? As I have no idea if that is different for international students.
