Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:56 pm
At the last fans forum Chalmers said he'd "be all over the World Cup" in order to recruit players. This wikipedia page seems to have a lot of the squad information and as expected most players from the likes of Samoa, Tonga and Fiji are already signed to NRL teams.

Looks like we'll be looking at American or Italian players or possibly PNG-ers.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_Rugb ... Cup_squads
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

