Frank
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:50 pm
Not heard anything about Frank for a while and notice that he doesn’t post anymore. Does anyone know how he is? Is he back watching the Centurions
Re: Frank
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:21 pm
He was at the MPG
Re: Frank
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:53 pm
Saw him at Warrington, walking with a crutch.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Frank
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:56 pm
He needs help he's lost his password to get on here can anyone help him
He needs to contact admin doesn't he ?
L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website
Re: Frank
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:12 pm
Dick Jones wrote:
He needs help he's lost his password to get on here can anyone help him
He needs to contact admin doesn't he ?


Your a mod, do you not know- bet atomic does :D
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Frank
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:02 pm
His pass word is "fixed income"
Re: Frank
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:08 pm
Saw Frank in Leigh today, he is fine and dandy. He has had to delete his email account so unable to get on here at the moment.
Re: Frank
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:11 pm
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Saw Frank in Leigh today, he is fine and dandy. He has had to delete his email account so unable to get on here at the moment.


Beat Bongser to it, Roy.
Re: Frank
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:19 pm
Only just seen the thread when you brought it back to the top.

