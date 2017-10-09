WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Frank

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Frank

Post a reply
Frank
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:50 pm
Willy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Sep 05, 2011 11:59 am
Posts: 12
Not heard anything about Frank for a while and notice that he doesn’t post anymore. Does anyone know how he is? Is he back watching the Centurions
Re: Frank
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:21 pm
EVVO User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 9:20 pm
Posts: 556
Location: The posh side of Lowton
He was at the MPG
Re: Frank
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 3:53 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6159
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Saw him at Warrington, walking with a crutch.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Frank
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:56 pm
Dick Jones User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22646
Location: Leigh
He needs help he's lost his password to get on here can anyone help him
He needs to contact admin doesn't he ?
L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website
Re: Frank
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:12 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5703
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Dick Jones wrote:
He needs help he's lost his password to get on here can anyone help him
He needs to contact admin doesn't he ?


Your a mod, do you not know- bet atomic does :D
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: Frank
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:02 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16031
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
His pass word is "fixed income"

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, ChampagneSuperRovers, ColD, Draexnael, Harry Stottle, Leyther14, Leythersteve and 224 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,4261,86776,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM