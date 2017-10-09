WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Researching womens world cup

Researching womens world cup
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 1:35 pm
yorksguy1865
Hi all, I'm currently writing a couple of things about the women's rugby league world cup but unfortunately I don't have masses of info to go on and the internet seems to be pretty sparse on the subject.

Does anyone know anywhere I could find a history of the tournament or can people on here just tell me a bit about each tournament, don't need much, just 2 or 3 paragraphs on each tournament, thanks :-)
Re: Researching womens world cup
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 4:47 pm
headhunter
Try Wikipedia?
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Re: Researching womens world cup
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:50 pm
yorksguy1865
headhunter wrote:
Try Wikipedia?


Already have, very little on there.
Re: Researching womens world cup
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:43 am
There's a section of the nswrl website devoted to women's rl.
There are several articles on the WC if you troll through them.

http://www.nswrl.com.au/women/news.html

