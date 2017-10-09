Hi all, I'm currently writing a couple of things about the women's rugby league world cup but unfortunately I don't have masses of info to go on and the internet seems to be pretty sparse on the subject.
Does anyone know anywhere I could find a history of the tournament or can people on here just tell me a bit about each tournament, don't need much, just 2 or 3 paragraphs on each tournament, thanks
Does anyone know anywhere I could find a history of the tournament or can people on here just tell me a bit about each tournament, don't need much, just 2 or 3 paragraphs on each tournament, thanks