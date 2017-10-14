They really do make it up as they go along.
So all new teams must start in the lowest league, unless you are the Bulls?
I don’t know how he could stand there and say all this. Does he actually believe they followed this mysterious “rule book”?
I’m intrigued to know where in the rules it says that new teams should maybe not start in bottom depending on the whim of the RFL or whether they have a Summer Bash to sell tickets for.
It will be in a hastily written appendix that they will be staining with tea right now to make it look like it’s always been there...
Bunch of clowns.
