Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 10:42 am
Free-scoring winger
Pyrah123 wrote:
I could be wrong but I heard they put a bid in but it was turned down

They did put a bid in but it was turned down by the administrator
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 12:40 pm
Free-scoring winger

bullinenemyland wrote:
Yes, it followed my first question. His response was that due to the timing being so close to the start of the season it was unfair to ask a Champ 1 club who had geared up to that league being asked to move up. Season tickets had been sold, squads assembled and budgeted etc etc blah blah blah.

Said it wasn't just his and Nigel Wood's decision but was agreed by the rest of the clubs.

This was one of many contradicting statements throughout the night. One minute its the rule book, next when the rule book is not followed its the clubs, then a minute late he's back on the 10,000 page dossier that apparently states how all this is correct and just.

Only problem with his original statement that it was unfair is that from recollection there were several clubs that came out and said they would step up to Championship if asked. Seems they didn't and chose the "dropped a b*llock" option.


The 10000 pages is to try to prove (smokescreen) that every decision they made wasn't influenced by the conflict of interest they had due to Odsal. And also to try to cover themselves when they deviated from the rulebook (made stuff up). If it does get in front of a judge though, how many of those pages will mysteriously fall in the shredder?
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 2:04 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
They really do make it up as they go along.
So all new teams must start in the lowest league, unless you are the Bulls?

I don’t know how he could stand there and say all this. Does he actually believe they followed this mysterious “rule book”?

I’m intrigued to know where in the rules it says that new teams should maybe not start in bottom depending on the whim of the RFL or whether they have a Summer Bash to sell tickets for.
It will be in a hastily written appendix that they will be staining with tea right now to make it look like it’s always been there...

Bunch of clowns.
(and I feel fine)
