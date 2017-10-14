bullinenemyland wrote:

Yes, it followed my first question. His response was that due to the timing being so close to the start of the season it was unfair to ask a Champ 1 club who had geared up to that league being asked to move up. Season tickets had been sold, squads assembled and budgeted etc etc blah blah blah.



Said it wasn't just his and Nigel Wood's decision but was agreed by the rest of the clubs.



This was one of many contradicting statements throughout the night. One minute its the rule book, next when the rule book is not followed its the clubs, then a minute late he's back on the 10,000 page dossier that apparently states how all this is correct and just.



Only problem with his original statement that it was unfair is that from recollection there were several clubs that came out and said they would step up to Championship if asked. Seems they didn't and chose the "dropped a b*llock" option.