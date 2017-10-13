WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17

Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:31 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2844
Location: No longer Bradford
MicktheGled wrote:
If you have listened to what actually Ralph Rimmer said last night then you will know the answer that the criteria is indeed from Super League downwards.

I couldn't care less what the Halifax trolls I've blocked are saying. They had three opportunities to listen to what was said and yet they still came back with nonsense.

No doubt they'll appear on here again.


Didn't answer the questions. I'll ask again.

Are you saying that those 4 criteria are actually about central funding and nothing to do with licensing? And if that's the case, why did you originally respond with that answer when asked what the criteria for licensing was? I'm more than happy for you to explain.

To clarify, I'm not asking what Ralph Rimmer is saying. I'm asking what YOU are saying. Call this an olive branch. Explain it to me so that it makes sense (without lies) and I'll happily shut up about it.
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:54 pm
Frank Whitcombe
Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 392
HamsterChops wrote:
On the subject of the court case, I think we can all now clearly see what the argument is. The simple fact that by starting the club in the Championship and on -12 points, it completely contradicts the idea this is a new club/entity. It's hard to see how this won't end in the claimants winning either by settlement or court case. I now just hope from a purely selfish POV that this doesn't cripple the club again and that the RFL or one of the others being sued are the ones that end up paying most of the money out.


This
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:45 pm
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9898
Location: Here
It’s hard to see how anyone other than the RFL is liable in that case then. This was their choice and no one else’s.
(and I feel fine)
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:46 pm
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9898
Location: Here
So did none ask Rimmer why a new Bulls club had to start in the championship? Toronto didn’t.
(and I feel fine)
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:33 am
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1166
Location: Waiting
debaser wrote:
It’s hard to see how anyone other than the RFL is liable in that case then. This was their choice and no one else’s.

Well said.
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:15 am
bullinenemyland
Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1499
debaser wrote:
So did none ask Rimmer why a new Bulls club had to start in the championship? Toronto didn’t.


Yes, it followed my first question. His response was that due to the timing being so close to the start of the season it was unfair to ask a Champ 1 club who had geared up to that league being asked to move up. Season tickets had been sold, squads assembled and budgeted etc etc blah blah blah.

Said it wasn't just his and Nigel Wood's decision but was agreed by the rest of the clubs.

This was one of many contradicting statements throughout the night. One minute its the rule book, next when the rule book is not followed its the clubs, then a minute late he's back on the 10,000 page dossier that apparently states how all this is correct and just.

Only problem with his original statement that it was unfair is that from recollection there were several clubs that came out and said they would step up to Championship if asked. Seems they didn't and chose the "dropped a b*llock" option.
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 8:26 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2844
Location: No longer Bradford
debaser wrote:
It’s hard to see how anyone other than the RFL is liable in that case then. This was their choice and no one else’s.


The only thing I can think of is if Chalmers and/or Lowe knew about the whole situation and deliberately waited until the old club was liquidated before starting a "new" club, instead of just taking over the old one, knowing they would be preferred bidders. Because it benefitted them in not having to take over expensive contracts that would have been protected by TUPE.

Pure speculation, none of that is fact whatsoever. But it's the only way I can think the current club could be successfully sued as part of this.
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:03 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9698
Location: Bradbados
Bullseye wrote:
Very odd choice of words from Rimmer IMO.

Yeah, agree. It suggests a very strong dislike of those involved or, considering that some of our own players are involved, a dislike of the organisers who set it up. There is no 'loyalty' though, it's all bottom line and some of the less well off complainants probably wouldn't take much convincing. When your family is involved and your job prospects pretty low I guess, you're half-way there. Then there's an appearance of the usual selfishness and greed, which have always been a part of life but which the 21st century seems to have elevated to the norm. Well, that's my old timer's moaning over..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:06 am
Pyrah123

Joined: Sun Jan 17, 2016 2:36 am
Posts: 23
HamsterChops wrote:
The only thing I can think of is if Chalmers and/or Lowe knew about the whole situation and deliberately waited until the old club was liquidated before starting a "new" club, instead of just taking over the old one, knowing they would be preferred bidders. Because it benefitted them in not having to take over expensive contracts that would have been protected by TUPE.

Pure speculation, none of that is fact whatsoever. But it's the only way I can think the current club could be successfully sued as part of this.


I could be wrong but I heard they put a bid in but it was turned down
