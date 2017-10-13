WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17

Re: Rimmer At The Fans Forum
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:31 pm
HamsterChops
MicktheGled wrote:
If you have listened to what actually Ralph Rimmer said last night then you will know the answer that the criteria is indeed from Super League downwards.

I couldn't care less what the Halifax trolls I've blocked are saying. They had three opportunities to listen to what was said and yet they still came back with nonsense.

No doubt they'll appear on here again.


Didn't answer the questions. I'll ask again.

Are you saying that those 4 criteria are actually about central funding and nothing to do with licensing? And if that's the case, why did you originally respond with that answer when asked what the criteria for licensing was? I'm more than happy for you to explain.

To clarify, I'm not asking what Ralph Rimmer is saying. I'm asking what YOU are saying. Call this an olive branch. Explain it to me so that it makes sense (without lies) and I'll happily shut up about it.
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 8:54 pm
Frank Whitcombe
HamsterChops wrote:
On the subject of the court case, I think we can all now clearly see what the argument is. The simple fact that by starting the club in the Championship and on -12 points, it completely contradicts the idea this is a new club/entity. It's hard to see how this won't end in the claimants winning either by settlement or court case. I now just hope from a purely selfish POV that this doesn't cripple the club again and that the RFL or one of the others being sued are the ones that end up paying most of the money out.


This
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:45 pm
debaser
It’s hard to see how anyone other than the RFL is liable in that case then. This was their choice and no one else’s.
(and I feel fine)
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:46 pm
debaser
So did none ask Rimmer why a new Bulls club had to start in the championship? Toronto didn’t.
(and I feel fine)
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 6:33 am
RickyF1
debaser wrote:
It’s hard to see how anyone other than the RFL is liable in that case then. This was their choice and no one else’s.

Well said.
