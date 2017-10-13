old

new

new

old

yes that's the 12 point deduction that applied to theclub that was liquidated. Now explain why it was applied toclub which applied to join the RFL and was forced to enter in the championship with the points deduction and negligible central funding as opposed to league 1 with no sanctions where it should have entered. RFL wants to claim we're aclub on one hand when it suits them but apply sanctions as if we're theclub on the other hand. Case of having their cake and eating it too ( so suit big Nige down to the ground).