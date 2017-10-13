WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17

Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 5:59 pm
Angelic Cynic


Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 665
debaser wrote:
So where in the rule book does it say that we should be deducted 12 points? Has anyone found the rule yet?


6.2 - Dated 2015?
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Fri Oct 13, 2017 6:08 pm
mat


Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9155
Location: bradford
Angelic Cynic wrote:
6.2 - Dated 2015?

yes that's the 12 point deduction that applied to the old club that was liquidated. Now explain why it was applied to new club which applied to join the RFL and was forced to enter in the championship with the points deduction and negligible central funding as opposed to league 1 with no sanctions where it should have entered. RFL wants to claim we're a new club on one hand when it suits them but apply sanctions as if we're the old club on the other hand. Case of having their cake and eating it too ( so suit big Nige down to the ground ;-)).
