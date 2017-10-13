yes that's the 12 point deduction that applied to the old
club that was liquidated. Now explain why it was applied to new
club which applied to join the RFL and was forced to enter in the championship with the points deduction and negligible central funding as opposed to league 1 with no sanctions where it should have entered. RFL wants to claim we're a new
club on one hand when it suits them but apply sanctions as if we're the old
club on the other hand. Case of having their cake and eating it too ( so suit big Nige down to the ground
).
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, debaser, Highlander, RickyF1, roger daly, rugbyreddog, scorchingdick, Smack him Jimmy and 185 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,649,578
|2,302
|76,295
|4,559
|SET
|