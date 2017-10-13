|
I never believed we would be saved from relegation until RR confirmed we were relegated. After all he is representing a professional outfit.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:33 am
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
So the point of Rimmer being there was??
To suggest to the Bulls fans that the RFL were not to blame for the minus 12, wrong league, fixture protecting debacle?
He suggested the blame should be aimed toward;
1. The rule book
2. The other clubs
3. The players going to ET for unfair dismissal
So the RFL are scott-free in all this - Well thanks Ralph, its nice to know you're here - now phuqq off
I think the main problem was that, after the first question which, imo asked pretty much everything I wanted to know about the important pre season shenanigans , the mic was then passed to people who let him off the hook by asking about other topics.
He totally failed to answer the first question adequately. They 'followed the rules with the minus twelve', he said, but failed to say why the rules apparently didn't matter a jot when we were left in the Championship. There was obvious scope for follow-ups which failed to materialise. Instead we got stuff about Iestyn Harris and whether other clubs paid rent etc - all little or nothing to do with the RFL and it was a glorious chance to hold him over the fire and we missed it.
He claimed, 'it wasn't fair on other clubs', to let us start in Champ1 (despite the rules saying that was exactly
where a new club must
start). There was 'no alternative', though we all know that Whitehaven had already stated that they were perfectly willing to go up. Despite telling us (during the bit on the lawsuit) that there was clear daylight between the folding of the old club, the contracts being voided etc and the new club being formed, he failed explain why the -12 was made in the first place - other than 'it was in the rules'.
Either the club is 'new' or it is a continuation', they seem to be saying it is 'new' for the lawsuit but that it is a 'continuation' for the league processes. Cake and eat it - the RFL are an embarrassment.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 9:52 am
Sounds a bit like he was let off the hook regarding some of his answers. Having actually had him at a forum to do the one thing we all wanted (i.e get some answers as to what actually went on) and then we letting him out alive without asking the right ones (i.e. where in the rules does it say clubs are docked 12 points but not relegated) I think we should now draw a line under the situation and move forward. Much as I hate saying it.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 10:24 am
Bulliac wrote:
I think the main problem was that, after the first question which, imo asked pretty much everything I wanted to know about the important pre season shenanigans , the mic was then passed to people who let him off the hook by asking about other topics.
He totally failed to answer the first question adequately. They 'followed the rules with the minus twelve', he said, but failed to say why the rules apparently didn't matter a jot when we were left in the Championship. There was obvious scope for follow-ups which failed to materialise. Instead we got stuff about Iestyn Harris and whether other clubs paid rent etc - all little or nothing to do with the RFL and it was a glorious chance to hold him over the fire and we missed it.
He claimed, 'it wasn't fair on other clubs', to let us start in Champ1 (despite the rules saying that was exactly where a new club must start). There was 'no alternative', though we all know that Whitehaven had already stated that they were perfectly willing to go up. Despite telling us (during the bit on the lawsuit) that there was clear daylight between the folding of the old club, the contracts being voided etc and the new club being formed, he failed explain why the -12 was made in the first place - other than 'it was in the rules'.
Either the club is 'new' or it is a continuation', they seem to be saying it is 'new' for the lawsuit but that it is a 'continuation' for the league processes. Cake and eat it - the RFL are an embarrassment.
I think this is exactly where I am with the situation, although I doubt I'll be able to forgive or forget the mess that went on, albeit behind closed doors. RR had a perfect opportunity to either explain why the 12pts deduction was imposed, or hold hands up and say that it was a situation the RFL were unprepared for and that they got it wrong (which is personally what I believe rather than much of the conspiracy theories). In fact he did neither which alienated himself from most in the room.
I am in no doubt the the last paragraph of Bulliac's post is exactly why the new club et al find themselves in a precarious position facing 47 claims as the waters have been muddied and I don't think the acclaimed 10,000 page document will exactly help.
Do the rules say that clubs that are financially mismanaged and require a process of administration are subject to a 12pt deduction... apparently yes.
Do the rules state that any newly formed club should begin in League 1... apparently yes.
So if the 2017 Bradford Bulls are a newly formed club without any ties to the old one, why the points deduction and Championship status?
That is the legal case in a nutshell... I can't see any other way out of this other than a settlement, and its all because of the "very professional board" at the RFL f*cked up in a very big way!!!
Fri Oct 13, 2017 11:26 am
Indeed. If the case was watertight "and of no merit" why try and settle?
The RFL know they're in a pickle.
We are where we are as a club. It's a rubbish situation but we can't turn back the clock. We blessed with the RFL as they are too.
I do wonder who's idea it was to invite Rimmer. It was naive to think that it wouldn't end in bloodbath.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:45 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:26 pm
Indeed. If the case was watertight "and of no merit" why try and settle?
The judge at the pre hearing did not appear to think the RFL's case was watertight and the claimants case was " without merit".
Fri Oct 13, 2017 1:59 pm
Bullnorthern wrote:
Posted by Bullseye on Fri Oct 13, 2017 12:26 pm
Indeed. If the case was watertight "and of no merit" why try and settle?
The judge at the pre hearing did not appear to think the RFL's case was watertight and the claimants case was " without merit".
The Judge's decision doesn't give any clue as to the merits or not of the claim. He ruled against The RFL as their case for dismissal was, in his words, based on "an absurd technicality."
However, Rimmer stating that those who brought it were 'without moral compass' might suggest that he is fully aware as to the strength of their claim.
Fri Oct 13, 2017 2:30 pm
Mr Dog wrote:
Rimmer stating that those who brought it were 'without moral compass' might suggest that he is fully aware as to the strength of their claim.
Very odd choice of words from Rimmer IMO.
