Smack him Jimmy wrote:
So the point of Rimmer being there was??
To suggest to the Bulls fans that the RFL were not to blame for the minus 12, wrong league, fixture protecting debacle?
He suggested the blame should be aimed toward;
1. The rule book
2. The other clubs
3. The players going to ET for unfair dismissal
So the RFL are scott-free in all this - Well thanks Ralph, its nice to know you're here - now phuqq off
I think the main problem was that, after the first question which, imo asked pretty much everything I wanted to know about the important pre season shenanigans , the mic was then passed to people who let him off the hook by asking about other topics.
He totally failed to answer the first question adequately. They 'followed the rules with the minus twelve', he said, but failed to say why the rules apparently didn't matter a jot when we were left in the Championship. There was obvious scope for follow-ups which failed to materialise. Instead we got stuff about Iestyn Harris and whether other clubs paid rent etc - all little or nothing to do with the RFL and it was a glorious chance to hold him over the fire and we missed it.
He claimed, 'it wasn't fair on other clubs', to let us start in Champ1 (despite the rules saying that was exactly
where a new club must
start). There was 'no alternative', though we all know that Whitehaven had already stated that they were perfectly willing to go up. Despite telling us (during the bit on the lawsuit) that there was clear daylight between the folding of the old club, the contracts being voided etc and the new club being formed, he failed explain why the -12 was made in the first place - other than 'it was in the rules'.
Either the club is 'new' or it is a continuation', they seem to be saying it is 'new' for the lawsuit but that it is a 'continuation' for the league processes. Cake and eat it - the RFL are an embarrassment.