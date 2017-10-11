MicktheGled wrote: That Bradford should be relegated to League One.



However, for the benefit of the game that's probably the Championship in 2018.

Relegation is NOT "the right decision" at all. The RFL all but doomed the Bulls to relegation by their decisons and stipulations.But,a) unless the structure is changed, then we ARE relegated - Fact. No coulda shoulda about it.and b) IF there is a restructure, by which I mean increasing the number of teams in the Championship, then plainly obviously that reasonably and fairly leaves us in the Championship. There is no argument against it. The promotion from League 1 would not be affected, and any team which did NOT earn promotion from the lower tier can possibly claim any right to leapfrog us, on any rational basis I can think of.Even if a restructure was indeed some device just to keep us up, I couldn't care less, given as 2017 was a device to help the other clubs and screw us, so it would be no more than swings and roundabouts.But no restructure could happen unless the clubs vote for it anyway, so it would also be irrational to claim only the RFL wanted it. Even if they did, ultimately it ain't up to them.