|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3090
|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
B0LL0cks.
He wont actually & truthfully answer the questions put to him - because that would be admitting that the RFL behaved totally unprofessionally in the whole "Bulls/admin/liquidation/minus 12 points/AC preferred candidate/kept in Ch1 for Bash" farce.
He will side step every direct question in typical bent politician style; and AC will help him out with his secondhand car dealer sales pitch.
phuqq it - I'm gonna leave the tarmaccing job early and turn up for this bl00dy comedy sketch
What time is kick off?
Are you suggesting AC will come across like Swiss Tony from the Fast Show, I would of bought a car off him "it's like making love to a beautiful woman" ha he was brilliant
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 159
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
|
roger daly wrote:
Are you suggesting AC will come across like Swiss Tony from the Fast Show, I would of bought a car off him "it's like making love to a beautiful woman" ha he was brilliant
Last year's off season was like making love to Ralph Rimmer.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:43 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1649
|
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:32 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2833
Location: No longer Bradford
|
MicktheGled wrote:
We should know a great deal more about the 2018 season later this evening.
Ah, another "in the know" complete and total miss.
Why anyone still listens to this complete clown is beyond me. Anyone who trusts a word that comes out of his mouth, I'm sure the time share salesmen would love a word with.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:21 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7591
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
MicktheGled wrote:
I have faith the right decisions will be made.
The problem is that there is very little consensus on what the 'right decision' actually is
That Bradford should be relegated to League One.
However, for the benefit of the game that's probably the Championship in 2018.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:23 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7591
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
B0LL0cks.
He wont actually & truthfully answer the questions put to him - because that would be admitting that the RFL behaved totally unprofessionally in the whole "Bulls/admin/liquidation/minus 12 points/AC preferred candidate/kept in Ch1 for Bash" farce.
He will side step every direct question in typical bent politician style; and AC will help him out with his secondhand car dealer sales pitch.
phuqq it - I'm gonna leave the tarmaccing job early and turn up for this bl00dy comedy sketch
What time is kick off?
6.30pm
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:51 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27968Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
MicktheGled wrote:
That Bradford should be relegated to League One.
However, for the benefit of the game that's probably the Championship in 2018.
Relegation is NOT "the right decision" at all. The RFL all but doomed the Bulls to relegation by their decisons and stipulations.
But,
a) unless the structure is changed, then we ARE relegated - Fact. No coulda shoulda about it.
and b) IF there is a restructure, by which I mean increasing the number of teams in the Championship, then plainly obviously that reasonably and fairly leaves us in the Championship. There is no argument against it. The promotion from League 1 would not be affected, and any team which did NOT earn promotion from the lower tier can possibly claim any right to leapfrog us, on any rational basis I can think of.
Even if a restructure was indeed some device just to keep us up, I couldn't care less, given as 2017 was a device to help the other clubs and screw us, so it would be no more than swings and roundabouts.
But no restructure could happen unless the clubs vote for it anyway, so it would also be irrational to claim only the RFL wanted it. Even if they did, ultimately it ain't up to them.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4828
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Ah, another "in the know" complete and total miss.
Why anyone still listens to this complete clown is beyond me. Anyone who trusts a word that comes out of his mouth, I'm sure the time share salesmen would love a word with.
Im not even convinced the meeting he mentioned, happened yesterday. Not a single whisper of a meeting yesterday from any other journo.
Anyway L1 confirmed (not that it was ever up for discussion apart from certain people whipping up frenzys)
|
|
Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:44 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2833
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Anyway L1 confirmed (not that it was ever up for discussion apart from certain people whipping up frenzys)
In my opinion, certain people in privileged positions owe an apology to a lot of fans for getting their hopes up by constantly banging on about the Bulls staying in the Championship when it doesn't look like it was ever on. Even if was a possibility, the way certain people have gone on about it, they should apologise to all those fans they gave hope to who will now be feeling disappointed. That doesn't include me, I never expected anything else, but an apology should be forthcoming on all the platforms they've used to peddle this bull for months.
|
