WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17

Post a reply
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:18 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3090
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
B0LL0cks.
He wont actually & truthfully answer the questions put to him - because that would be admitting that the RFL behaved totally unprofessionally in the whole "Bulls/admin/liquidation/minus 12 points/AC preferred candidate/kept in Ch1 for Bash" farce.
He will side step every direct question in typical bent politician style; and AC will help him out with his secondhand car dealer sales pitch.
phuqq it - I'm gonna leave the tarmaccing job early and turn up for this bl00dy comedy sketch
What time is kick off?




Are you suggesting AC will come across like Swiss Tony from the Fast Show, I would of bought a car off him "it's like making love to a beautiful woman" ha he was brilliant
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:34 pm
le penguin User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 159
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
roger daly wrote:
Are you suggesting AC will come across like Swiss Tony from the Fast Show, I would of bought a car off him "it's like making love to a beautiful woman" ha he was brilliant

Last year's off season was like making love to Ralph Rimmer.
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:43 pm
martinwildbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1649
:BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:32 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2831
Location: No longer Bradford
MicktheGled wrote:
We should know a great deal more about the 2018 season later this evening.


Ah, another "in the know" complete and total miss.

Why anyone still listens to this complete clown is beyond me. Anyone who trusts a word that comes out of his mouth, I'm sure the time share salesmen would love a word with.
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:21 pm
MicktheGled User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7591
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
paulwalker71 wrote:
MicktheGled wrote:

I have faith the right decisions will be made.


The problem is that there is very little consensus on what the 'right decision' actually is


That Bradford should be relegated to League One.

However, for the benefit of the game that's probably the Championship in 2018.
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:23 pm
MicktheGled User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7591
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
B0LL0cks.
He wont actually & truthfully answer the questions put to him - because that would be admitting that the RFL behaved totally unprofessionally in the whole "Bulls/admin/liquidation/minus 12 points/AC preferred candidate/kept in Ch1 for Bash" farce.
He will side step every direct question in typical bent politician style; and AC will help him out with his secondhand car dealer sales pitch.
phuqq it - I'm gonna leave the tarmaccing job early and turn up for this bl00dy comedy sketch
What time is kick off?


6.30pm
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:51 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27968
Location: MACS0647-JD
MicktheGled wrote:
That Bradford should be relegated to League One.

However, for the benefit of the game that's probably the Championship in 2018.


Relegation is NOT "the right decision" at all. The RFL all but doomed the Bulls to relegation by their decisons and stipulations.

But,

a) unless the structure is changed, then we ARE relegated - Fact. No coulda shoulda about it.

and b) IF there is a restructure, by which I mean increasing the number of teams in the Championship, then plainly obviously that reasonably and fairly leaves us in the Championship. There is no argument against it. The promotion from League 1 would not be affected, and any team which did NOT earn promotion from the lower tier can possibly claim any right to leapfrog us, on any rational basis I can think of.

Even if a restructure was indeed some device just to keep us up, I couldn't care less, given as 2017 was a device to help the other clubs and screw us, so it would be no more than swings and roundabouts.

But no restructure could happen unless the clubs vote for it anyway, so it would also be irrational to claim only the RFL wanted it. Even if they did, ultimately it ain't up to them.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, beefy1, Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, bullpower2014, Bullsmad, debaser, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, Highlander, Pumpetypump, redeverready, roger daly, Scarey71, scorchingdick, Stul, tackler thommo, The Devil's Advocate and 164 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,9162,29976,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM