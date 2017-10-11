WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17

Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:18 pm
roger daly




Smack him Jimmy wrote:
B0LL0cks.
He wont actually & truthfully answer the questions put to him - because that would be admitting that the RFL behaved totally unprofessionally in the whole "Bulls/admin/liquidation/minus 12 points/AC preferred candidate/kept in Ch1 for Bash" farce.
He will side step every direct question in typical bent politician style; and AC will help him out with his secondhand car dealer sales pitch.
phuqq it - I'm gonna leave the tarmaccing job early and turn up for this bl00dy comedy sketch
What time is kick off?




Are you suggesting AC will come across like Swiss Tony from the Fast Show, I would of bought a car off him "it's like making love to a beautiful woman" ha he was brilliant
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:34 pm
le penguin






roger daly wrote:
Are you suggesting AC will come across like Swiss Tony from the Fast Show, I would of bought a car off him "it's like making love to a beautiful woman" ha he was brilliant

Last year's off season was like making love to Ralph Rimmer.
Re: Bulls Fans Forum - 12/10/17
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:43 pm
martinwildbull





:BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
