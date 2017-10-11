Bullseye

MicktheGled wrote: Ralph Rimmer will be present to answer any questions about the past, present and future decisions that affect the RFL and the Bradford Bulls moving forward.



I am not sure the club is completely at death's door, not as much as recent years anyway, but is it a co-incidence that the initials of the panellists are CPR ?? I don't think so.

MicktheGled wrote: With today being the RFLs D Day.

We should know a great deal more about the 2018 season later this evening.



Mick, does that imply there is a press release/statement from the RFL on the 2018 structure later today?



Mick, does that imply there is a press release/statement from the RFL on the 2018 structure later today?

If so that would make more sense about RR appearing tomorrow, where he can react and explain rather than release details about the comp at one clubs forum which would not be correct. (not that that usually stops the RFL!)

Duckman wrote: MicktheGled wrote: With today being the RFLs D Day.

We should know a great deal more about the 2018 season later this evening.



Mick, does that imply there is a press release/statement from the RFL on the 2018 structure later today?



Just how long is this forum planned for???



The meetings are taking place today - Super League, Championship and League One.



I'm not sure if we'll hear anything today, but the pressure is very much on the RFL to decide on the structure for the Championship and League One with Super League restructuring in 2019.



At the minute the Bradford Bulls have to assume that they will be playing in League One, although this still hasn't been officially confirmed.



It would be really nice if in the 36 hours we actually know what division we're going to be playing in next year, against which teams and under which structure.



The meetings are taking place today - Super League, Championship and League One.

I'm not sure if we'll hear anything today, but the pressure is very much on the RFL to decide on the structure for the Championship and League One with Super League restructuring in 2019.

At the minute the Bradford Bulls have to assume that they will be playing in League One, although this still hasn't been officially confirmed.

It would be really nice if in the 36 hours we actually know what division we're going to be playing in next year, against which teams and under which structure.

I have faith the right decisions will be made.

MicktheGled wrote:

I have faith the right decisions will be made.



That we are in L1 next year

Bullseye wrote: I'm still waiting for Junior Sa'u to line up for us Frank.



I think it's odd that Rimmer's going to be there. Odd too that Leon's there as well. If it's a rallying cry to get supporters to buy a season ticket then I think it'll fall flat unless there are some carrots to dangle.



Just confirming the fixture setup in League 1 could've been done by Chalmers so no idea why Rimmer would come to Odsal unless it's good news, but then if it was something big then wouldn't Nige do it instead?



As for Leon I'm wondering if he's going to be announced as joining the coaching staff in some capacity. Hopefully Chalmers hasn't fallen in to the trap of appointing a former legendary player as head coach.



Im still waiting for Bellamy to take over as coach from years ago

MicktheGled wrote: The meetings are taking place today - Super League, Championship and League One.



I'm not sure if we'll hear anything today, but the pressure is very much on the RFL to decide on the structure for the Championship and League One with Super League restructuring in 2019.



At the minute the Bradford Bulls have to assume that they will be playing in League One, although this still hasn't been officially confirmed.



, against It would be really nice if in the 36 hours we actually know what division we're going to be playing in next yearwhich teams and under which structure.



I have faith the right decisions will be made.



Cheers Mick, I don't share your faith though. I'll adopt my usual off season Bradford position of waiting for an announcement then...



If we (the club) really don't know the league we're playing in next year before the forum, I think I've just worked out what I'd like the first question to Mr Rimmer to be....AC could ask it on our behalf!



Cheers Mick, I don't share your faith though. I'll adopt my usual off season Bradford position of waiting for an announcement then...

If we (the club) really don't know the league we're playing in next year before the forum, I think I've just worked out what I'd like the first question to Mr Rimmer to be....AC could ask it on our behalf!

RL=shambles.

MicktheGled wrote:

I have faith the right decisions will be made.



The problem is that there is very little consensus on what the 'right decision' actually is

Build Bridges NOT Walls Smack him Jimmy

MicktheGled wrote: For those asking, Ralph Rimmer is attending the fans forum to give an update on the league structure and answer questions from the floor.



Ralph Rimmer will be present to answer any questions about the past, present and future decisions that affect the RFL and the Bradford Bulls moving forward.



B0LL0cks.

He wont actually & truthfully answer the questions put to him - because that would be admitting that the RFL behaved totally unprofessionally in the whole "Bulls/admin/liquidation/minus 12 points/AC preferred candidate/kept in Ch1 for Bash" farce.

He will side step every direct question in typical bent politician style; and AC will help him out with his secondhand car dealer sales pitch.

phuqq it - I'm gonna leave the tarmaccing job early and turn up for this bl00dy comedy sketch

