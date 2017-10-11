Bullseye wrote:

I'm still waiting for Junior Sa'u to line up for us Frank.



I think it's odd that Rimmer's going to be there. Odd too that Leon's there as well. If it's a rallying cry to get supporters to buy a season ticket then I think it'll fall flat unless there are some carrots to dangle.



Just confirming the fixture setup in League 1 could've been done by Chalmers so no idea why Rimmer would come to Odsal unless it's good news, but then if it was something big then wouldn't Nige do it instead?



As for Leon I'm wondering if he's going to be announced as joining the coaching staff in some capacity. Hopefully Chalmers hasn't fallen in to the trap of appointing a former legendary player as head coach.