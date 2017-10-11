|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27377
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
MicktheGled wrote:
Ralph Rimmer will be present to answer any questions about the past, present and future decisions that affect the RFL and the Bradford Bulls moving forward.
<rubs hands together>
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:06 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27967Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
I am not sure the club is completely at death's door, not as much as recent years anyway, but is it a co-incidence that the initials of the panellists are CPR ?? I don't think so.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:07 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3921
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
|
MicktheGled wrote:
With today being the RFLs D Day.
We should know a great deal more about the 2018 season later this evening.
Mick, does that imply there is a press release/statement from the RFL on the 2018 structure later today?
If so that would make more sense about RR appearing tomorrow, where he can react and explain rather than release details about the comp at one clubs forum which would not be correct. (not that that usually stops the RFL!)
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:16 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7589
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
|
Duckman wrote:
MicktheGled wrote:
With today being the RFLs D Day.
We should know a great deal more about the 2018 season later this evening.
Mick, does that imply there is a press release/statement from the RFL on the 2018 structure later today?
If so that would make more sense about RR appearing tomorrow, where he can react and explain rather than release details about the comp at one clubs forum which would not be correct. (not that that usually stops the RFL!)
Duckman wrote:
Just how long is this forum planned for???
The meetings are taking place today - Super League, Championship and League One.
I'm not sure if we'll hear anything today, but the pressure is very much on the RFL to decide on the structure for the Championship and League One with Super League restructuring in 2019.
At the minute the Bradford Bulls have to assume that they will be playing in League One, although this still hasn't been officially confirmed.
It would be really nice if in the 36 hours we actually know what division we're going to be playing in next year, against which teams and under which structure.
I have faith the right decisions will be made.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:46 am
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4827
|
MicktheGled wrote:
I have faith the right decisions will be made.
That we are in L1 next year
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:12 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1241
|
Bullseye wrote:
I'm still waiting for Junior Sa'u to line up for us Frank.
I think it's odd that Rimmer's going to be there. Odd too that Leon's there as well. If it's a rallying cry to get supporters to buy a season ticket then I think it'll fall flat unless there are some carrots to dangle.
Just confirming the fixture setup in League 1 could've been done by Chalmers so no idea why Rimmer would come to Odsal unless it's good news, but then if it was something big then wouldn't Nige do it instead?
As for Leon I'm wondering if he's going to be announced as joining the coaching staff in some capacity. Hopefully Chalmers hasn't fallen in to the trap of appointing a former legendary player as head coach.
Im still waiting for Bellamy to take over as coach from years ago
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:32 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3921
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
|
MicktheGled wrote:
The meetings are taking place today - Super League, Championship and League One.
I'm not sure if we'll hear anything today, but the pressure is very much on the RFL to decide on the structure for the Championship and League One with Super League restructuring in 2019.
At the minute the Bradford Bulls have to assume that they will be playing in League One, although this still hasn't been officially confirmed.
, against It would be really nice if in the 36 hours we actually know what division we're going to be playing in next yearwhich teams and under which structure.
I have faith the right decisions will be made.
Cheers Mick, I don't share your faith though. I'll adopt my usual off season Bradford position of waiting for an announcement then...
If we (the club) really don't know the league we're playing in next year before the forum, I think I've just worked out what I'd like the first question to Mr Rimmer to be....AC could ask it on our behalf!
RL=shambles.
|
|
Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:24 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3404
Location: Bradford
|
MicktheGled wrote:
I have faith the right decisions will be made.
The problem is that there is very little consensus on what the 'right decision' actually is
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, billypop, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, childofthenorthern, daveyz999, debaser, Highlander, MDF3, Mobull, paulwalker71, phillgee, Pyrah123, roger daly, Scarey71, scorchingdick, Stul, Uptonfax and 153 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,648,407
|2,521
|76,294
|4,559
|SET
|