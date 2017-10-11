Duckman wrote:
MicktheGled wrote:
With today being the RFLs D Day.
We should know a great deal more about the 2018 season later this evening.
Mick, does that imply there is a press release/statement from the RFL on the 2018 structure later today?
If so that would make more sense about RR appearing tomorrow, where he can react and explain rather than release details about the comp at one clubs forum which would not be correct. (not that that usually stops the RFL!)
Duckman wrote:
Just how long is this forum planned for???
The meetings are taking place today - Super League, Championship and League One.
I'm not sure if we'll hear anything today, but the pressure is very much on the RFL to decide on the structure for the Championship and League One with Super League restructuring in 2019.
At the minute the Bradford Bulls have to assume that they will be playing in League One, although this still hasn't been officially confirmed.
It would be really nice if in the 36 hours we actually know what division we're going to be playing in next year, against which teams and under which structure.
I have faith the right decisions will be made.