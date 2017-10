rugbyreddog wrote: Rimmer to announce that from next winter the game will go to 15-a-side, contested scrums and replacing the 6 tackles with rucks and mauls.

Nah!That sounds like an amateurish approach to developing our great sport.I cant imagine fans paying to see 30 blokes falling on top of each other.Next thing he'll suggest the two sides stand in parallel lines while one player throws the ball over their heads from the sideline.That type of sport will never attract serious sponsors